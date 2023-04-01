Germany defender Thilo Kehrer joins Monaco on loan from West Ham

Kehrer hasn't been playing at West Ham
Reuters
Germany defender Thilo Kehrer (27) has joined AS Monaco from West Ham on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent move, the Premier League side said on Friday.

Kehrer has made 50 appearances for the Londoners since he joined in August 2022 from Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain.

He has fallen out of favour however and is surplus to requirements after only 12 appearances in all competitions this season for a club currently sixth in the Premier League.

Kehrer has not played for his country since June last year and is keen to be in the reckoning ahead of the European championship in Germany later this year.

Monaco are third in Ligue 1, seven points behind leaders PSG who are five clear of Nice.

