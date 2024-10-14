Leweling nets on debut for Germany in tight win over Netherlands

Germany guaranteed themselves a place in the UEFA Nations League (UNL) new quarter-final stage after a deserved 1-0 win against Group A3 rivals Netherlands came courtesy of a debut international goal for Jamie Leweling.

Thomas Muller was among the legendary retiring German internationals who were commemorated before kick-off, and the home fans thought they had immediately found his replacement less than two minutes in.

As it happened, an offside in the build-up ruled out debutant Leweling’s strike, along with what would have been a dream start on the international stage. That did little to discourage the German attack, and Maximilian Mittelstädt marauded down the left to rasp a shot straight at Bart Verbruggen.

The visitors’ weathering of that early storm came from an equal mix of skill and fortune, and more luck nearly went their way when Cody Gakpo’s wayward cross looped onto the crossbar.

All the remaining first-half chances went Germany’s way after that, with Leweling again missing his chance to net in his first Nationalelf half thanks to a block from Stefan de Vrij’s trailing leg.

Tim Kleindienst then thundered wide as he also looked for a first goal on the international stage, before Serge Gnabry got the second half up and running with another wayward effort.

No one in the Germany line-up had waited more patiently than Leweling for the opener, and the Stuttgart forward’s hard work finally bore fruit as he reacted first to a cleared corner and sent a rocket into Verbruggen’s near top corner.

The goal prompted something of a resurgence for the Netherlands, who remarkably recorded their first deliberate attempt of the game when Xavi Simons cut inside to fire against the bar via a touch from Oliver Baumann.

Having hardly created a chance throughout the match, the away side suddenly began to experience more joy in the closing stages, but the debutant Baumann thrusted a strong glove in the way of Donyell Malen’s powerful effort to seal the three points.

While they only found the net once, Germany’s dominant display was made sweeter by the fact that their opponents were kept so quiet, and they deservedly secured qualification to the UNL finals for the first time on their fourth attempt.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

Germany - Netherlands player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.