Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Australian PGA Championship DP World Tour
  4. Elvis Smylie takes first-round lead at Australian PGA Championship

Elvis Smylie takes first-round lead at Australian PGA Championship

AFP
Smylie is two shots clear after the first round
Smylie is two shots clear after the first roundDAVE HUNT / EPA / Profimedia
Elvis Smylie (22) holed a bunker shot on the last to put his name above star attractions Jason Day (37) and Cameron Smith (31) with a 65 for a first-round lead at the rain-soaked Australian PGA Championship Thursday.

The Australian, son of multiple tennis Grand Slam doubles champion Liz Smylie, is two clear of 2022 British Open winner Smith and former world No.1 Day.

Smylie was given his first name decades after his father sat in the front row with tennis icon John McEnroe during an Elvis Presley concert in the 1970s.

He sprinkled his own stardust on day one of the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland in Brisbane - the opening round of the DP World Tour's 2025 season.

At the par-5 ninth, his last, he recovered spectacularly from a poor bunker shot by holing a subsequent shot from an adjoining sand trap for birdie.

Smylie's eight birdies and two bogeys put him at six-under-par, one ahead of unheralded Swiss golfer Joel Girrbach, Australia's Matias Sanchez and Frenchman Victor Perez.

"Technically, I didn't touch the green and made (birdie), which is a good way to finish and there were lots of positives today," Smylie said about not needing a putter on the last.

"I've played a lot of golf (at Royal Queensland) and every part of my game's really good at the moment."

Perez plans to embrace forecasted heavy rain in pursuit of his fourth career DP World Tour win.

"It's a lot easier when you’re playing well," he said of the deluge.

"These conditions can create good separation and I was hitting the ball nicely, so I was able to free flow."

Left-handed Smylie upstaged Smith and Day, who joined crowd favourite and defending champion Min Woo Lee in a marquee group in the morning wave.

Smith and Day shot 67 to join a large group at four-under including LIV golfer Marc Leishman.

Three-time Australian PGA winner Smith was stagnant for nine holes before a terrific approach into the first hole, his 10th, for the first of four back-nine birdies.

"Seeing that putt go in (provided) a little bit of confidence and from there, when I'm putting good, the rest of my game frees up and I can really start to play some aggressive golf," Smith said.

Lee was five-under through 12 holes but dropped three shots and carded a three-under 68.

Day, a 13-time PGA Tour winner, played his first competitive round in Australia in seven years and was embraced warmly.

"It has been a while since I've been here so I wasn't not too sure how things would unfold but the Australian crowds are always great," he said.

Mentions
GolfElvis SmylieAustralian PGA Championship DP World Tour
Related Articles
Nelly Korda targeting LPGA Tour Championship for eighth win of the season
Record-breaking $131million in prize money announced for 2025 LPGA Tour
Jason Day looking to continue resurgence on PGA Tour with more major glory
Show more
Golf
'I didn't quite get it,' says Rose on reports that US players will be paid for Ryder Cup
Winless Cameron Smith feeling the pressure ahead of home championship in Australia
LIV Golf headliner Garcia seeks return to DP World Tour, Ryder Cup hopes renewed
World number one Nelly Korda takes LPGA Annika crown for seventh title of the season
McIlroy victorious at DP World Tour Championship to take sixth Race to Dubai title
Charley Hull continues to lead top-ranked Nelly Korda at LPGA Annika
Most Read
The top five performers over the international break
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Italy's Bronzetti and Paolini guide country to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings