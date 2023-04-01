Former world number one Scott desperate to end win drought in Queensland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Australian PGA Championship DP World Tour
  4. Former world number one Scott desperate to end win drought in Queensland
Former world number one Scott desperate to end win drought in Queensland
Scott in third-round action at BMW PGA Championship
Scott in third-round action at BMW PGA Championship
Reuters
It has been nearly four years since Adam Scott (43) tasted victory, leaving the former world number one desperate to break the drought at this week's Australian PGA Championship.

Scott has played solid golf since his last win at the Genesis Invitational in California in 2020, and finished tied for fifth at this month's Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

However, his near-misses have generated frustration as well as encouragement.

"It’s nice to play well … (but) I obviously haven’t found it that easy to win over the last couple of years,” Australia's first and only Masters winner told reporters on Wednesday.

"I played well in Bermuda but it’s not a win, and it’s hard to fake that confidence of closing out a tournament, and beating the entire field."

Scott is among the headliners at Royal Queensland this week, just shaded by compatriot Cameron Smith, the defending champion and British Open winner, for pulling power.

Scott won the first of his two Australian PGA Championship trophies 10 years ago in his prime and the second in 2019.

Less than two months after winning the 2019 event, he broke a four-year victory drought on the U.S. PGA Tour by claiming the Genesis Invitational.

Naturally, Scott will hope his home event can be the circuit-breaker again.

"I feel like I’ve got all the game to win more. I’m healthy still and at 43 moving well.

"If I were to win this week or next week (at the Australian Open) it could be a springboard."

Scott and Smith ended up on opposing sides of the golfing schism wrought by LIV Golf, the former being the president of the U.S. tour's players' advisory council and the latter a staunch member of the Saudi-backed breakaway series.

The rival circuits, along with the European DP World Tour, announced plans in June to merge and end the sport's bitter divide.

The merger is supposed to be ratified by the end of the year but an ongoing U.S. Justice Department probe into anti-trust issues has raised concerns the deal may be delayed.

Scott said it was "really hard" to know if the tie-up would go through.

"There's four or five other interested parties in investing in the PGA Tour like PIF," he added, referring to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"So management have a lot of work to do to get some final deals on the table."

Mentions
GolfScott AdamSmith CameronAustralian PGA Championship DP World Tour
Related Articles
Australia's Cameron Smith eyeing Paris Olympics amid rankings doubt
Campbell birdies at the last hole to steal Hong Kong Open title from Smith
Cameron Smith hits 65 to pull level with Phachara Khongwatmai at Hong Kong Open
Show more
Golf
Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league delayed a year following venue issues
Jordan Spieth to become player director on PGA Tour board after Rory McIlroy's resignation
Rising star Ludvig Aberg wins first PGA Tour title at RSM Classic
Yang beats Hataoka on 18th hole to clinch LPGA Tour Championship
Nicolai Hojgaard wins DP World Tour Championship by two shots
Aberg leads Cole by one heading into final round at PGA RSM Classic
Tiger Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
Matt Wallace leads DP World Tour Championship after history-making back nine
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Coach Julian Nagelsmann says belief in right path will pay off for struggling Germany
Tennis Tracker: Finland move into Davis Cup semi-finals with win over Canada

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings