Nick Taylor and Corey Conners to try and make history on home turf at Canadian Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Canadian Open PGA Tour
  4. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners to try and make history on home turf at Canadian Open
Nick Taylor and Corey Conners to try and make history on home turf at Canadian Open
Nick Taylor hits his tee shot at the 17th hole during the third round
Nick Taylor hits his tee shot at the 17th hole during the third round
Reuters
Perhaps no sporting event in Canada goes out of its way to tug at the heritage heartstrings more than the Canadian Open.

Parked at the par three 14th Rink Hole at Oakdale Country Club is a Zamboni (ice resurfacer), something you can safely bet that you will never ever see at any other PGA Tour event.

There are more Maple Leaf sweaters than you can wave a hockey stick at while sipping a Bloody Caesar (Bloody Mary with Clamato juice) sitting on a Muskoka chair.

The one crucial bit of Canadiana the men's national open has not managed for nearly seven decades is a homegrown winner, with Pat Fletcher the last to hoist the trophy in 1954. In that stretch golfers from 10 countries from Australia to Zimbabwe have been crowned champion.

But entering Sunday's final round there is plenty of Canadian content on the leaderboard with Nick Taylor and Corey Conners in position to make history.

Taiwan's C.T. Pan collected birdies on his final two holes on Saturday for a six-under 66 to get to 14-under and two clear of the field but is looking over his shoulder at a chasing pack on 12-under that includes Rory McIlroy, who is seeking to complete a hat-trick of Canadian Open titles.

Six will start Sunday's final round two off the pace including Taylor, who rocketed into contention with a course record nine-under 63.

Conners, the top-ranked Canadian at world number 29, will start four back after a battling 70.

"There will be two guys having a great chance," said Taylor. "I think that's all we can ask for. "We're doing all we can, I promise you."

"It's going to be probably a big stage. I think I'll have a chance going into tomorrow."

If a Canadian can't walk away with the trophy then the crowd is backing Northern Ireland's McIlroy, who would become the first to win the event three consecutive times.

Having never played the layout before and admittedly distracted by the events surrounding Tuesday's announcement of a merger of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf into one unified commercial entity, McIlroy has firmly put his focus on a Canadian three-peat.

For the second straight day the four-time major winner turned a bogey-free card with six-under 66.

"Overall, it's great to put myself in with a shot tomorrow," said McIlroy. "There's a lot of people up there around the lead, so it's going to be a fun day.

"I would love to win the Canadian Open for the third time. I've never won a tournament three times in a row.

"I felt like last year the win wasn't just for me it was for a few other things. But this one, this year, if I were able to get over the line, will be solely for me."

Mentions
GolfCanadian Open PGA TourTaylor NickConners CoreyMcIlroy Rory
Related Articles
Rory McIlroy welcomes return to action but LIV still very much in mind
Koepka clings to lead as PGA Championship moves to back nine
Brooks Koepka in lead at Oak Hill as he goes for PGA Championship hat-trick
Show more
Golf
PGA loyalists reportedly to get equity in new firm over LIV jumpers
US Open returns to Los Angeles amid new upheaval in global golf following LIV merger
PGA merger with LIV a delicate balancing act, says board member Jimmy Dunne
Asian Tour hoping rest of the world is not forgotten in new landscape
Williams sisters own first team in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's golf league
PGA and LIV merger reaction: What have Rory McIlroy and other players said?
PGA Tour-LIV deal leaves golf world facing plenty of unknowns
How PGA Tour and LIV Golf's merger is set up
Amongst LIV Golf controversy, COVID and forest fires, the Canadian Open battles on
Rory McIlroy believes PGA Tour and LIV partnership will be good for golf's future
Most Read
Rodri strike sees Manchester City win first Champions League and historic treble
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Manchester City and Inter's roads to the Champions League final
Reliable Rodri outshines stars to fulfil Manchester City's dream