Rory McIlroy looks to move on from Dubai Invitational misfortune

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Dubai Invitational DP World Tour
  4. Rory McIlroy looks to move on from Dubai Invitational misfortune
Rory McIlroy looks to move on from Dubai Invitational misfortune
McIlroy has struggled to find his best golf recently
McIlroy has struggled to find his best golf recently
AFP
Rory McIlroy (34) hopes the worst is behind him going into the Dubai Desert Classic after a series of critical mistakes denied him the title last week at the Dubai Invitational.

The four-time major winner finished a shot behind Tommy Fleetwood after a three-putt bogey from two feet in the final round and a hooked tee shot into the water on the last hole.

He also made a quadruple bogey earlier in the tournament, which marked his 2024 season debut and first outing since the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Asked on Wednesday if last week's narrow miss was a good omen, McIlroy said: "I'd like to think so.

"I haven't played a ton of competitive golf since the Ryder Cup. I only played four rounds in the DP World Tour Championship, and I wouldn't say I was 100 per cent motivated (having already secured the Race to Dubai title the week before).

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland fired a two-under-par 70 to grab a share of the lead after the third round of the PGA Memorial tournament
AFP

"I feel like I've had a three-month off-season. You're going to come back and you're going to make some of those mistakes early on. It was good to play an event like last week where you can learn from them and try to put those things right this week."

"I would have loved to have won last week, but even with all those mistakes I made, the fact that I still had a one-shot lead going down the last, it says to me that my game is in really good shape," he added.

"I hit the ball well. I felt like I putted well for the most part and if I do the same again this week on a golf course that I know really well, I should have a good chance."

McIlroy beat Patrick Reed by one stroke to win last year's Dubai Desert Classic after a stunning display over the back nine in the final round.

He is now tied with Ernie Els as a three-time winner of the event and can surpass the South African by winning an unprecedented fourth title.

Familiar surroundings

The world number two, a resident in Dubai for nearly four years before moving to Florida, has deep connections with the Desert Classic, his first professional win in 2009.

For most of his career, he has started his season in the UAE, playing first in the Abu Dhabi Championship (which has been moved to November from this year) followed by Dubai.

Despite nine top-5s in Abu Dhabi in 11 starts, he never won the season-opener, but the Desert Classic has been a different story.

McIlroy, who had been the de facto spokesperson for the PGA Tour in its battle against LIV Golf, also admitted he was feeling "unburdened" after resigning last year from the Tour's policy board.

"I think I've certainly got a little more time to put into my game. I'm probably a little unburdened with some of the things that I was going through over the past couple of years," said McIlroy.

"I feel like my focus is firmly back on stuff inside the ropes, and that is a really nice feeling."

The tournament has attracted a stellar field, with McIlroy the highest-ranked player competing.

Also in contention will be reigning British Open champion Brian Harman, Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Young, as well as New Zealand's Ryan Fox, Australia's Adam Scott and Poland's Adrian Meronk.

Harman, who made a long trip to Dubai after playing two weeks in Hawaii on the PGA Tour, said he was relishing the opportunity to play outside the United States.

"It's been kind of the first opportunity in my career to broaden the horizons a little bit. So, when I got this opportunity, I jumped on it. Really happy to come see a different part of the world," he said.

"I feel okay right now. I tried to stay on the same sort of schedule. I tried to stay up for as long as I could, and I think I'm doing all right. We'll see how it goes, but we are getting there."

McIlroy is paired with DP World Tour Championship winner Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark and Scott in Thursday's opening round.

Mentions
GolfDubai Invitational DP World TourMcIlroy Rory
Related Articles
Tommy Fleetwood fights off Rory McIlroy to win Dubai Invitational by one shot
Flawless Fleetwood overtakes McIlroy going into final round in Dubai
Rory McIlroy shakes off quadruple-bogey to stay ahead at Dubai Invitational
Show more
Golf
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray share lead at Sony Open in Hawaii
Carl Yuan edges closer to first PGA Tour title after taking Sony Open lead
Australia's Cameron Davis grabs lead at PGA Tour's Sony Open
'Divisive' Phil Mickelson rules out 2025 Ryder Cup captaincy
DP World Chief Executive Pelley steps down to join Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Rory McIlroy takes two-shot lead in season-opening Dubai Invitational
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson set to leave Saudi Pro League, Broja linked with move
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings