Cantero and Davidse share lead after first round at DP World Tour's Jonsson Workwear Open

Spain’s Ivan Cantero (28) and South African Keenan Davidse (34) both hit nine birdies in their opening rounds of 64 to sit top of the leaderboard at the DP World Tour’s Jonsson Workwear Open at the Glendower Golf Club on Thursday.

They hold a one-shot lead over locals Louis de Jager, Oliver Bekker and Thriston Lawrence, who carded 65s on a low-scoring day on Johannesburg's East Rand.

Davidse was the early clubhouse leader after his eight under-par-round.

"I told myself that if I eliminate the mistakes I can get a good score because I do make birdies. I made 27 in total last week and nine today," he said.

Cantero joined him at the top of the leaderboard after birdies in his last two holes.

Lawrence also finished strongly, while De Jager hit seven birdies in a blemish-free round.

A quartet of players are a further shot back after rounds of 66, including England's Jordan Smith, who managed an eagle on the par five 17th to shoot up the leaderboard.

He is tied with South Africans Jacques Kruyswijk, Shaun Norris and Robin Williams, who was runner-up after a playoff at the SDC Championship in St Francis’ Bay last week.