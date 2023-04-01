PGA Tour's Monahan returning to commissioner's job on July 17 after 'medical situation'

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan talks during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament.
Reuters
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will return to his post on July 17, after stepping away to recover from a "medical situation" last month, the U.S.-based circuit said on Friday.

Monahan had stepped aside amid a tumultuous stretch in the sport that saw the PGA Tour announce a shock merger with rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The move saw him come under fire from fans and players, some of whom called for his resignation.

The nature of his medical concern was not immediately clear at the time. Monahan wrote in a statement released by the Tour that his health "has improved dramatically."

"I am eager to engage with each of you – as well as our players, partners, fans and our PGA Tour family – to address any questions and protect the game we treasure," said Monahan.

"We can rest assured that the PGA Tour will continue to lead and shape the game for the future."

Two PGA Tour officials have agreed to testify before a U.S. Senate panel next week to discuss the merger, while LIV officials declined to appear.

 

