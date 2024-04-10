Cameron Smith bounces back from food poisoning to stake Masters claim

Major winner Cameron Smith (30) was pleased to regain "a little bit of energy" as he completed his first Masters practice round Tuesday after being laid low by food poisoning.

His on-course partner Tuesday, fellow Australian Min Woo Lee, then revealed he will tee off the first major of the year with a broken finger.

Smith, the British Open champion in 2022, had to withdraw from LIV Golf Miami on Friday after being taken ill.

"I spent the weekend in bed, which wasn't the greatest preparation. Today is probably the first day where I feel like I've got a little bit of energy," Smith told reporters.

"I'm sure I'll be pretty cooked tonight. At least I could get around and feel OK."

The former world number two still had time to laugh at himself slipping on rocks near Rae's Creek at the famous old Augusta layout - and ending up flat on his back.

"A bit of comedy for the crowd there," he smiled.

Smith has four top-10 finishes in his seven Masters starts, including a tie for second in 2020 when Dustin Johnson won.

Smith hoped he would be back to 100% by Thursday to mount his 2024 challenge, when he will tee off at 10:54 am in a signature group alongside current US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Norway's world number six Viktor Hovland.

"Here, more than most places, if you get behind the eight-ball, you're pretty screwed pretty early," Smith said.

Lee said he had broken his right ring finger when he dropped a 20-pound dumbbell on it 10 days ago, but a "miraculously good" recovery will allow him to take part as he chases a first major - despite also catching the flu.

"I guess it wasn't the best prep," said Lee, whose LPGA Tour-playing sister Minjee has won two majors. "And I got the flu two days ago. Yeah, it's going great.

"It's actually amazing how fast the recovery was," Lee added.

"It was bruised, still swollen, but not actually that painful, which is really strange.

"I still went to the gym last week as much as I could," said Lee.

"Obviously I didn't do that exercise. Every time I looked at that 20-pound dumbbell, yeah, gave it a death stare."

Lee will begin his Masters bid at 10:06 am playing in a three-ball with Americans Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay.