Masters start delayed by two hours amid Augusta showers and thunderstorms

The Masters will start a little over two hours later than scheduled on Thursday after scattered showers and thunderstorms at Augusta National Golf Club forced two separate delays.

After golfing greats Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson hit their ceremonial first tee shots, the year's first major will begin at 10:30 ET (15:30 CET), organisers said.

The tournament was originally scheduled to start at 08:00 ET but organisers announced earlier on Thursday that there would be no play before 09:00 ET.

According to the weather forecast, there is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms late in the morning with peak wind gusts of 40 mph possible through 11 a.m. ET while the current track has the lightning threat remaining in the south.

Cloudy skies are expected for the bulk of the afternoon before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return later in the day and into the early evening hours.

Jon Rahm, one of 13 LIV Golf players in the 89-player field this week, is scheduled to launch his title defence at 13:00 ET alongside 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and Masters debutant Nick Dunlap.

Rahm's threesome will be followed around the hilly and pristine course by a high-profile group consisting of world number one Scottie Scheffler, Grand Slam-seeking Rory McIlroy and reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele.

Five-times champion Tiger Woods, making only his second start this year due to nagging injuries, is scheduled to tee off at 15:54 p.m. ET in the fourth-to-last group with Australian Jason Day and Max Homa.

Among the other late starters are reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and former Masters champions Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson.

The forecast for the next three days is for mostly sunny conditions.