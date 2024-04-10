LIV Golf's CEO Norman crashes Masters on tournament eve to support LIV players

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Masters Tournament PGA Tour
  4. LIV Golf's CEO Norman crashes Masters on tournament eve to support LIV players
LIV Golf's CEO Norman crashes Masters on tournament eve to support LIV players
Greg Norman, right, meets with Marc Leishman of the Ripper golf club before the final round of LIV Golf Miami golf tournament
Greg Norman, right, meets with Marc Leishman of the Ripper golf club before the final round of LIV Golf Miami golf tournament
Reuters
Greg Norman, who was not wanted at the 2023 Masters, showed up at Augusta National on the eve of this year's tournament to support the members of his LIV Golf circuit competing in the year's first major, according to a Washington Post report on Wednesday.

The CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit that launched in 2022 and has divided the sport, was attending the Masters as a ticketed patron, the Post reported.

"I'm here because we have 13 players that won 10 Masters between them, so I'm here just to support them, do the best I can to show them, 'Hey, you know, the boss is here rooting for you,'" Norman told the Post.

It marks the first time Norman, a two-times British Open winner who finished runner-up at Augusta National three times, has appeared at the Masters since 2021 when he served as a radio analyst.

Norman was not invited to the 2023 Masters as a guest over concerns he would be a distraction given tensions were already high as it marked the first time golfers from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf competed at Augusta National against each other.

Norman only fanned the flames in 2022 when he accused the club of pettiness and called on LIV players to gather en masse at the 18th hole and celebrate should a member of their group claim the coveted Green Jacket.

Later that year Norman was not invited to the celebrations at the 150th edition of the British Open as organisers feared his involvement with LIV Golf would tarnish the occasion.

Jon Rahm won last year's Masters and eight months later made a stunning move to join LIV Golf.

Mentions
GolfMasters Tournament PGA TourNorman GregRahm Jon
Related Articles
Rory McIlroy preaching patience ahead of Grand Slam bid at Masters
Jon Rahm gets morning start to Masters title defence alongside Fitzpatrick and Dunlap
Jon Rahm hoped move to LIV Golf would have united rival tours after leaving PGA Tour
Show more
Golf
Storms likely to threaten to impact opening round of Masters
Augusta chief strikes conciliatory tone over LIV tour golfers
Who are the outsider picks to challenge at the Masters?
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy side-by-side for opening Masters showdown
Scottie Scheffler only ever wanted to play golf but says the sport does not define him
Cameron Smith bounces back from food poisoning to stake Masters claim
Brooks Koepka out to avenge Masters near-miss and strengthen legacy
Defiant Tiger Woods sizing up a sixth Green Jacket despite mounting injuries
Most Read
Real Madrid and Man City produce game for the ages in six-goal Champions League epic
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Phil Foden outdoes Jude Bellingham to give Man City advantage over Real Madrid
Derby Week: The battle for Cairo - a duel between two of the best clubs in the city

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings