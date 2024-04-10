Storms likely to threaten to impact opening round of Masters

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Masters Tournament PGA Tour
  4. Storms likely to threaten to impact opening round of Masters
Storms likely to threaten to impact opening round of Masters
The Masters is due to start on Thursday
The Masters is due to start on Thursday
AFP
Thunderstorms are forecast to hit Augusta National on Thursday morning, likely bringing some disruption to the opening day of the Masters.

While fans basked in the sunshine on Wednesday's final day of practice, players were expecting the conditions to change significantly for the first round. Organisers said rain and scattered thunderstorms were expected in the region starting about 6am (12:00 CET) and lasting to 1pm on Thursday.

"Heavy rainfall and occasional wind gusts of 40-45 mph are anticipated over this period," said the forecast.

The weather is expected to improve in the afternoon and into the evening and windy conditions are expected to continue in drier weather on Friday with sunshine expected over the weekend.

The prospect of heavy rainfall and high winds means that players who have enjoyed the firm surfaces and relatively calm winds know they will need to be ready for something very different.

"Looks like we're going to have a nasty one overnight and the morning. Not much we can do about it. It's kind of just see how much it dumps and how it will change," said Luke List, who is scheduled to tee off Thursday at 8.36 am.

Rain could be a factor when play does resume
AFP

"Everybody's in the same boat as far as we've done all this preparation, but it will probably play different tomorrow, so I think that that's kind of the unique thing about golf is we're all on a level playing field when we get started," added the Augusta resident.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia, the 2017 winner, says the high winds could be a significant factor.

"There's no doubt with as high as these pine trees are, sometimes it becomes tricky to know exactly where the wind is," he said. "On a course like this, where you have to be so precise in every single shot that you hit, when you play with that amount of wind, it becomes very, very challenging."

American Gary Woodland was hoping that the forecast is mistaken and the course could remain in its current condition.

"The golf course is hard enough without the weather. It's as good as I've seen it, to be honest," he said. "The golf course is absolutely perfect, so hopefully some of the rain misses it. It's firm and fast now. Absolutely perfect.

"Hopefully the weather misses a little bit. Golf is tough enough without the wind, so it'll be a challenge, but one that everybody is going to have to face."

Last year's tournament was hit by bad weather with several rain delays leaving some players with nearly two rounds to play on the final Sunday.

Second-round play on the Friday was stopped after three pine trees fell close to the 17th hole.

Mentions
GolfMasters Tournament PGA Tour
Related Articles
LIV Golf's CEO Norman crashes Masters on tournament eve to support LIV players
Augusta chief strikes conciliatory tone over LIV tour golfers
Who are the outsider picks to challenge at the Masters?
Show more
Golf
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy side-by-side for opening Masters showdown
Scottie Scheffler only ever wanted to play golf but says the sport does not define him
Cameron Smith bounces back from food poisoning to stake Masters claim
Brooks Koepka out to avenge Masters near-miss and strengthen legacy
Defiant Tiger Woods sizing up a sixth Green Jacket despite mounting injuries
Rory McIlroy preaching patience ahead of Grand Slam bid at Masters
Most Read
Real Madrid and Man City produce game for the ages in six-goal Champions League epic
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Phil Foden outdoes Jude Bellingham to give Man City advantage over Real Madrid
Derby Week: The battle for Cairo - a duel between two of the best clubs in the city

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings