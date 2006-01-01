Advertisement
  4. Fleetwood hoping to replicate Ryder Cup heroics at Paris Olympics

Fleetwood in action in Paris
Fleetwood in action in ParisAFP
Tommy Fleetwood (33) said on Wednesday that he will lean on the memories of his 2018 Ryder Cup heroics when he tees it up again at Le Golf National in the Paris Olympics this week.

The Englishman is back at the scene of one of the best performances of his career for the first time since he inspired Europe to victory alongside Francesco Molinari six years ago.

Molinari and Fleetwood became the first European pairing to win four matches out of four in the Ryder Cup at the Albatros course.

Fleetwood, who has never lifted a major title despite a series of near misses, is bidding to win a medal in his second Olympics, having finished four shots outside the play-off for bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

"It's been great," he told reporters ahead of Thursday first round.

"It's a bit quieter than the last time we were here but it's just nice coming back to somewhere with some lovely memories.

"That week in particular, the Ryder Cup, you remember almost every shot you hit throughout the three days. Ryder Cup was a special week and I think this is a very special week as well.

"But the golf course is the same. You see things that you didn't see when the Ryder Cup was on because there's thousands and thousands of people out there but it's great coming back."

Fleetwood, Britain's highest-ranked player at world number 14, also won the 2017 French Open at Le Golf National, where the numerous water hazards down the closing holes could provide a dramatic finish.

"I think it's been a great tournament golf course," he added. "Every course, when you've played there a bunch, it's always better than having never seen it before."

Fleetwood was in medal contention heading into the final round in Tokyo, sitting just four shots off the lead, but could not find his best form as he ended seven strokes behind eventual champion Xander Schauffele.

"I felt like in Tokyo, it was a shame, it was Covid, so we didn't really get to go to (other Olympic) events but at times I felt like golf was getting in the way of me just hanging out in the (athletes') village," he said.

"The more you can sort of be immersed in it and experience it, the better. You don't know if you're ever going to do this again.

"I think it's an amazing experience to be here but at the same time, our main goal is to win a medal."

Fleetwood will tee off on Thursday alongside Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama and former US Open winner Wyndham Clark.

The other British player hoping to follow in the footsteps of 2016 Rio gold medallist Justin Rose is Matthew Fitzpatrick.

"Before I arrived here and got the feel for the Olympics itself, you probably underestimate how big it is and once you are here, and you realise the gravity of the whole event," he said ahead of his Olympic debut.

"You realise that a gold medal would feel very special."

