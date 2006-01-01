Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Open de España DP World Tour
  4. Angel Hidalgo beats Jon Rahm in play-off to claim Spanish Open

Angel Hidalgo beats Jon Rahm in play-off to claim Spanish Open

Hidalgo beats Rahm in play-off to claim Spanish Open
Hidalgo beats Rahm in play-off to claim Spanish OpenSERGIO PEREZ / EPA / Profimedia
Spaniard Angel Hidalgo (26) emerged victorious against compatriot Jon Rahm (29) in a play-off to win the Spanish Open in Madrid on Sunday.

Hidalgo needed two extra holes to beat three-time champion Rahm and claim play-off victory by sinking a two-foot putt after both players had birdied the first.

"Two or three years ago, I was in the first tee, in the trees, supporting Jon - without playing, I just come here to Madrid to see the tournament," said Hidalgo.

"To be here and win the tournament is unreal. Oh, my gosh, it's amazing."

A wonderful scene of the celebrations
A wonderful scene of the celebrationsOscar Manuel Sanchez / Zuma Press / Profimedia

The duo started the day together in an all-Spanish final group with David Puig.

But Hidalgo's two-shot overnight lead evaporated as his group-mates birdied the first hole - which he bogeyed.

The 26-year-old recovered his composure to complete his final round with a score of 70.

When Rahm birdied the 17th and 18th, his final 68 meant the two Spaniards were tied on 14-under, forcing a play-off.

After the pair both birdied the first extra hole, Rahm hit a wayward tee-shot on the second and then chipped through the green.

Hidalgo kept his nerve to nurse the ball close to the pin and then made no mistake from close range to seal his maiden win at his local open.

"May he (Hidalgo) enjoy it," said Rahm.

"Winning at home, winning a Spanish Open with all the support that there has been. You could tell how much he felt it and how important it was for him."

Mentions
GolfOpen de España DP World TourAngel HidalgoJon Rahm
Related Articles
United States take control of Presidents Cup to lead Internationals 11-7
USA beat Internationals in fourballs and lead Presidents Cup 8-6
Internationals flip script in remarkable style to draw level with US at Presidents Cup
Show more
Golf
USA beat Internationals to secure 10th consecutive Presidents Cup
Updated
Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim spat spices US rout to open Presidents Cup
Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau to lead US charge at Presidents Cup
International side have 'tall challenge' against US at Presidents Cup
Surging Lydia Ko adds LPGA Queen City crown to Olympic and British Open titles
Billy Horschel beats Rory McIlroy in play-off to lift PGA Championship
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico and Real draw Madrid derby after Correa scores late equaliser
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings