After Europe regain Ryder Cup in Rome, McIlroy targets 2025 win in US

Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy and teammates during the presentation after winning the Ryder Cup

The dust had barely settled on Europe's Ryder Cup victory over the United States on Sunday before Rory McIlroy (34) set his sights on New York and winning the 2025 edition in hostile territory.

After suffering a chastening 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits two years ago, Europe restored their pride with a 16-1/2 to 11-1/2 win at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, leaving the US without a win on European soil since 1993.

Europe's defeat in 2021 left McIlroy in tears and the Northern Irishman shed more on Sunday, though this time for happier reasons. And he predicted more joy for Europe at Bethpage Black in two years' time.

"So I've said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen," McIlroy said. "I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup.

"And that's what we're going to do at Bethpage."

Europe last won the event in the United States in 2012 when they emerged with a 14-1/2 to 13-1/2 win in Illinois, a victory dubbed the 'Miracle at Medinah' after they fought back from a 10-4 deficit.

McIlroy paid tribute to the young guns in Europe's team and said they had a bright future in the biennial team competition.

"I know I don't have that many left," he said.

"To see guys like Ludvig (Aberg) come in here and be an absolute stud and take everything in stride, I wish I was in his position again, looking forward to playing in 15 or 20 Ryder Cups or whatever it is he's going to play in.

"But all the rookies that came in this year, everything, they have been absolutely amazing, and I'm just so proud to be a part of this team. It is, it's very, very meaningful."

Captain Luke Donald said they would take the fight to the Americans in 2025.

"Not many people gave us a chance after Whistling Straits. We were big underdogs. We started to show some form in the last six months, and I couldn't be happier with the team I got," Donald said.

"I think these guys will be around for a long time, and we're going to put up a great fight in two years' time."