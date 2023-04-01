Edoardo Molinari named as Europe's first vice-captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

Luke Donald (46) has named Edoardo Molinari (42) as his first vice-captain for Europe's 2025 defence of the Ryder Cup in Long Island, New York.

Molinari's statistical analysis proved invaluable as the Italian golfer helped the European team regain the trophy with a five-point win over the United States in Rome last year.

Now the Italian, a 2010 Ryder Cup winner as a player, is looking forward to working again with Europe skipper Donald as he bids to retain the trophy at the Bethpage Black course in the next edition of the biennial event.

"I'm very happy," Molinari said Tuesday. "It's something that I'm very proud of and probably means I did a pretty decent job last time, so I cannot wait to help the team and Luke again in Bethpage and I'm really looking forward to it."

Molinari, the brother of 2018 British Open champion Francesco Molinari, said he was particularly motivated by the challenge of winning a Ryder Cup on American soil as he referenced the words of Europe star Rory McIlroy.

"I think Rory put it best in the press conference after Rome, he said the most difficult thing in golf these days is to win an away Ryder Cup.

"It hasn't been done in many years now, Luke was part of the team in Medinah (in 2012), the last one that Europe won away, and hopefully we can produce something similar."

Donald, never on a losing side in five Ryder Cups as a player or captain, said: "Edoardo is someone I have got to know very well over the last couple of years and he's going to be a great addition again for the 2025 Ryder Cup."

The Englishman added: "He plays a very significant role. He's around the players a lot and he works with a lot of players on their statistics as well."