Europe's six straight Ryder Cup home wins as they eye seventh in Rome

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Europe's six straight Ryder Cup home wins as they eye seventh in Rome
Europe's six straight Ryder Cup home wins as they eye seventh in Rome
Team Europe celebrate winning the 2018 Ryder Cup
Team Europe celebrate winning the 2018 Ryder Cup
Profimedia
Europe will be bidding to prevent the United States winning a first Ryder Cup away from home since 1993 when this year's matches start in Rome on Friday.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look back at Europe's six successive Ryder Cup wins on home soil:

1997: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5

Valderrama, Spain

Home hero Seve Ballesteros was the European captain for the first Ryder Cup to be played in continental Europe and his team delivered a victory.

The hosts romped into a 10.5-5.5 lead heading into the Sunday singles, before the Americans came to life to threaten the biggest final-day comeback in history. But Colin Montgomerie closed it out in the final match, halving with Scott Hoch.

2002: Europe 15.5 USA 12.5

The Belfry, England

Europe regained the trophy after an inspired performance in the singles having been level at 8-8 after the first two days. Home skipper Sam Torrance opted to front-load his singles line-up with his strongest players as USA counterpart Curtis Strange did the opposite, and the Europeans romped to victory.

2006: Europe 18.5 USA 9.5

The K Club, Ireland

A Ryder Cup best remembered for an emotional Darren Clarke's brilliant performance just months after his wife had died of cancer. Ian Woosnam's Europe cruised to a second successive win by nine points after a similar thumping of the Americans at Oakland Hills in 2004. Another highlight was Paul Casey's hole-in-one to win a foursomes match on the Saturday.

2010: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5

Celtic Manor, Wales

Montgomerie's Europe edged a thrilling contest which finished on a Monday for the first time due to torrential rain earlier on the Friday. The Europeans took 5.5 points from a six-match session played over the Saturday and Sunday.

The USA battled back into contention, leaving the Ryder Cup in the hands of Hunter Mahan and Graeme McDowell. The Northern Irishman curled home a birdie putt on the 16th hole to move two up with two to play, and a duffed chip by Mahan on the penultimate green ensured the US suffered another agonising loss.

2014: Europe 16.5 USA 11.5

Gleneagles, Scotland

Europe led from the second session until the finish as they eased to an ultimately comfortable win. Jamie Donaldson and Victor Dubuisson were surprise stars for the home side in their only Ryder Cup appearances.

Wales' Donaldson secured the winning point in his match against Keegan Bradley by hitting an approach shot within two feet of the 15th hole.

2018: Europe 17.5 USA 10.5

Le Golf National, France

Thomas Bjorn was captain as the Ryder Cup was held in France for the first time. The USA started strongly in the opening session, but Europe powered to a clean sweep of the Friday afternoon foursomes and never looked back.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood formed a brilliant partnership, winning all four of their matches together before the Italian also clinched the crucial point in the singles by seeing off an out-of-sorts Phil Mickelson 4 & 2.

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourMontgomerie ColinDonaldson JamieCasey PaulClarke DarrenMcDowell GraemeWoosnam IanBjorn ThomasBradley KeeganDubuisson VictorFleetwood TommyMickelson PhilMolinari Francesco
Related Articles
Five controversial moments from past Ryder Cup tournaments
Francesco Molinari named fifth vice captain for Europe's Ryder Cup team
Hoylake winner Brian Harman ready to silence hecklers again
Show more
Golf
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to launch Europe's Ryder Cup defence in opening foursome
When in Rome: The pivotal holes which could decide the fate of the Ryder Cup
Viktor Hovland makes hole-in-one on par four in Ryder Cup practice
Who are the 12 players looking to claim a historic win on European turf for Team US?
Ludvig Aberg leads cast of rookies hoping to write special Ryder Cup script
European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in style with demolition job
PGA Tour says LIV merger attracts unsolicited investor interest
Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale star in Ryder Cup celebrity match
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final
Madness in Napoli, Victor Osimhen's case and possible consequences
Napoli stroll to win as Osimhen scores, Inter defeated by Sassuolo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings