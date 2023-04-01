Europe's six straight Ryder Cup home wins as they eye seventh in Rome

Europe will be bidding to prevent the United States winning a first Ryder Cup away from home since 1993 when this year's matches start in Rome on Friday.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look back at Europe's six successive Ryder Cup wins on home soil:

1997: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5

Valderrama, Spain

Home hero Seve Ballesteros was the European captain for the first Ryder Cup to be played in continental Europe and his team delivered a victory.

The hosts romped into a 10.5-5.5 lead heading into the Sunday singles, before the Americans came to life to threaten the biggest final-day comeback in history. But Colin Montgomerie closed it out in the final match, halving with Scott Hoch.

2002: Europe 15.5 USA 12.5

The Belfry, England

Europe regained the trophy after an inspired performance in the singles having been level at 8-8 after the first two days. Home skipper Sam Torrance opted to front-load his singles line-up with his strongest players as USA counterpart Curtis Strange did the opposite, and the Europeans romped to victory.

2006: Europe 18.5 USA 9.5

The K Club, Ireland

A Ryder Cup best remembered for an emotional Darren Clarke's brilliant performance just months after his wife had died of cancer. Ian Woosnam's Europe cruised to a second successive win by nine points after a similar thumping of the Americans at Oakland Hills in 2004. Another highlight was Paul Casey's hole-in-one to win a foursomes match on the Saturday.

2010: Europe 14.5 USA 13.5

Celtic Manor, Wales

Montgomerie's Europe edged a thrilling contest which finished on a Monday for the first time due to torrential rain earlier on the Friday. The Europeans took 5.5 points from a six-match session played over the Saturday and Sunday.

The USA battled back into contention, leaving the Ryder Cup in the hands of Hunter Mahan and Graeme McDowell. The Northern Irishman curled home a birdie putt on the 16th hole to move two up with two to play, and a duffed chip by Mahan on the penultimate green ensured the US suffered another agonising loss.

2014: Europe 16.5 USA 11.5

Gleneagles, Scotland

Europe led from the second session until the finish as they eased to an ultimately comfortable win. Jamie Donaldson and Victor Dubuisson were surprise stars for the home side in their only Ryder Cup appearances.

Wales' Donaldson secured the winning point in his match against Keegan Bradley by hitting an approach shot within two feet of the 15th hole.

2018: Europe 17.5 USA 10.5

Le Golf National, France

Thomas Bjorn was captain as the Ryder Cup was held in France for the first time. The USA started strongly in the opening session, but Europe powered to a clean sweep of the Friday afternoon foursomes and never looked back.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood formed a brilliant partnership, winning all four of their matches together before the Italian also clinched the crucial point in the singles by seeing off an out-of-sorts Phil Mickelson 4 & 2.