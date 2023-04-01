Key trio's absence won't hurt Europe's Ryder Cup hopes, says Paul Azinger

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Key trio's absence won't hurt Europe's Ryder Cup hopes, says Paul Azinger
Key trio's absence won't hurt Europe's Ryder Cup hopes, says Paul Azinger
Westwood, Poulter and Garcia are not in Europe's Ryder Cup team
Westwood, Poulter and Garcia are not in Europe's Ryder Cup team
Reuters
Europe will be "unfazed" by the absence of Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia (43), Ian Poulter (47) and Lee Westwood (50) when the biennial competition gets underway next week in Italy, golf analyst Paul Azinger said on Thursday.

Garcia, Poulter and Westwood have played a combined 28 Ryder Cups but are part of LIV Golf and resigned from the European Tour, which made them ineligible to play the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome.

But despite not having any them on Luke Donald's 12-player team or serving as one of five vice-captains, former US captain Azinger does not expect their absence to hut Europe in their bid to reclaim the trophy falling at Whistling Straights in 2021.

"First of all, I think that the team dynamic and the team environment in the European room will be unfazed," Azinger said on an NBC Sports Ryder Cup media conference call.

"The team atmosphere in that locker room will be every bit as good, if not better, and it will be right and ready to go. Those guys they are on a mission."

Garcia is the Ryder Cup's record points scorer with 28.5, while Westwood has played a record 11 matches, being part of seven winning teams. Poulter has also played a key role in some of Europe's biggest successes.

Fellow NBC Sports golf analyst Curt Byrum echoed Azinger's comments.

"All they are going to be talking about in the team rooms is about the players that are there and rallying around everybody that's in that team room and they are not even going to be talking about who's not there," said Byrum

"I think both sides will carry on like that."

This year's Ryder Cup runs from September 29th to October 1st.

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourGarcia SergioPoulter IanWestwood LeeDonald Luke
Related Articles
Six players to battle for European Ryder Cup place
Rory McIlroy hails 'incredible' Ludvig Aberg as Ryder Cup grows nearer
Captain Donald names his six picks for Europe Ryder Cup team
Show more
Golf
Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for USA at Ryder Cup
Gary Woodland resting after succesful surgery to remove brain tumor
Theegala fends off Thomas to claim maiden PGA Tour victory in California
New Zealand's Ryan Fox recovers from horror start to win BMW PGA Championship
Ludvig Aberg takes a two-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth
Sahith Theegala edges into two-stroke lead at PGA Fortinet Championship
Theegala and Kim lead PGA Fortinet Championship at halfway stage
Ryder Cup rookie Aberg shares lead at BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy just makes cut
Red-hot Herbert fires 63 to grab early PGA Fortinet lead
Most Read
Bayern Munich beat Manchester United in seven-goal Champions League clash
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp
Man Utd keeper Onana takes responsibility for defeat to Bayern Munich

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings