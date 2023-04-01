McDowell wants Ryder Cup eligibility for LIV's European players

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. McDowell wants Ryder Cup eligibility for LIV's European players
McDowell wants Ryder Cup eligibility for LIV's European players
Graeme McDowell talks to the media during a practice round
Graeme McDowell talks to the media during a practice round
Reuters
The DP World Tour would look "foolish" if European players from the LIV Golf circuit are not considered for this year's Ryder Cup as their American counterparts remain eligible, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell (43) said.

Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, who have played 28 Ryder Cups between them and are now with the LIV Series, are ineligible for this year's edition of the biennial competition after resigning from the DP World Tour in May.

However, American players who joined the LIV circuit can still qualify for the U.S. team given they are members of the PGA of America.

"To ignore LIV because of politics when the U.S. have those players in their side doesn't make any sense," former Europe vice-captain McDowell, who plays for the Saudi-backed circuit, told the BBC. "It makes Europe's tour look foolish.

"I hope that if one of the European players at LIV puts in a summer deserving of a spot on the Ryder Cup side that the landscape would be available for that to happen."

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival LIV circuit, which had been involved in a bitter fight that split the sport, announced an agreement in early June to merge and form a unified commercial entity.

Northern Ireland's McDowell, who was on the winning team in three of his four Ryder Cup appearances, also called for Europe's all-time record points scorer Garcia to be reinstated.

"I think Sergio Garcia is probably the lead guy right now and the European team room would be better with a Sergio Garcia in it," McDowell said.

"I read the stuff with him and Rory McIlroy (resolving their differences) and I'm super happy that those guys have moved on from stuff that shouldn't have come between them - politics and business.

"I'd love to see them walking down a fairway in Rome, winning a foursomes match together. I think that's what every European Ryder Cup fan wants."

The Ryder Cup runs from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome.

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourMcDowell GraemeGarcia SergioPoulter IanWestwood LeeMcIlroy Rory
Related Articles
Sergio Garcia to miss first British Open in 25 years after failure to qualify
'I gained a friend back,' says Sergio Garcia after rekindling with Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy believes that Brooks Koepka deserves his spot in Ryder Cup
Show more
Golf
Two PGA tour officials to testify to US Senate panel about merger with Saudi-backed LIV
Rickie Fowler snaps four-year win drought with PGA play-off victory
Qualifier Peter Kuest holds share of lead at PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit
John McEnroe warns tennis against pursuing Saudi investment, calls PGA 'total hypocrites'
Framework of PGA Tour-LIV golf deal released, for-profit subsidiary to be created
Presidents Cup to return to Melbourne's Sandbelt for fourth time in 2028
Fenway Sports Group joins Tiger Woods developed high-tech golf league
Keegan Bradley hangs on for emotional Travelers Championship triumph
China's Yin Ruoning collects maiden major title at Women's PGA Championship
Thriston Lawrence captures fourth European Tour title at International Open in Munich
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United announce Mount, Di Maria joins Benfica
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Thompson, Kvitova wins under Centre Court lights
Mason Mount completes £60million Manchester United move from Chelsea