Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale star in Ryder Cup celebrity match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale star in Ryder Cup celebrity match
Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale star in Ryder Cup celebrity match
Novak Djokovic (R) enjoyed seven holes on the Ryder Cup course
Novak Djokovic (R) enjoyed seven holes on the Ryder Cup course
AFP
Novak Djokovic (36) and Gareth Bale (34) played seven holes on the Ryder Cup course during a celebrity match on Wednesday, with the tennis star enjoying the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

Djokovic and Bale's team, led by Ryder Cup icon Colin Montgomerie (60), came out on top in the contest against Corey Pavin's (63) outfit.

"It's a great honour, I want to thank the Ryder Cup for giving me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity... it's a unique experience," said Djokovic, who won a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open earlier this month.

His highlight at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club was driving through the par-four 16th green.

"The crowd made me do it and I'm really happy they did," added Djokovic, who played alongside disability golf world number one Kipp Popert (25).

Former footballer Bale, who was often criticised by fans for playing too much golf while at Real Madrid, won his match alongside Montgomerie against the Scot's fellow 2010 Ryder Cup captain Pavin and AC Milan attacking great Andriy Shevchenko.

"It (playing golf) is similar to a free-kick, to a penalty. I was a free-kick taker... So it definitely helps," said Bale.

Actor Kathryn Newton, former Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz (36) and Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz (29) also took part.

Mentions
GolfTennisFootballRyder Cup PGA TourDjokovic NovakBale GarethSainz Carlos Jr.
Related Articles
Saudi crown prince says he does not care about 'sportswashing' claims
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Five controversial moments from past Ryder Cup tournaments
Show more
Golf
Hoylake winner Brian Harman ready to silence hecklers again
McIlroy insists LIV absentees will miss Ryder Cup ahead of clash in Rome
Rome course provides stage fit for Ryder Cup gladiators
Matt Fitzpatrick finally feels like he belongs at the Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood ready to surf the home Ryder Cup wave again in Italy
Who are the 12 players looking to bring Ryder Cup glory back to Team Europe?
Luke Donald hoping home support helps extend USA's Ryder Cup hoodoo in Europe
Bryson DeChambeau edges Anirban Lahiri to capture LIV Golf Chicago title
Most Read
Namibia captain Johan Deysel receives hefty ban for Antoine Dupont tackle
Arda Guler's Real Madrid debut delayed further by new injury blow
The Fall of Ajax: How one of the world's best run clubs fell into disarray
Derby Week: Two icons of Israeli sport and two worlds collide in Tel Aviv

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings