Europe fight back after USA sweep Solheim Cup foursomes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Solheim Cup LPGA Tour
  4. Europe fight back after USA sweep Solheim Cup foursomes
Europe fight back after USA sweep Solheim Cup foursomes
Team Europe's Swedish golfer Maja Stark reacts on the first day of the 2023 Solheim Cup
Team Europe's Swedish golfer Maja Stark reacts on the first day of the 2023 Solheim Cup
AFP
The European team started to fight back on Friday afternoon as they edged fourballs to trail the USA 5-3 at the end of the first day of the Solheim Cup.

The USA swept the morning foursomes 4-0 at Finca Cortesin in Spain, but Europe collected two wins and two halves in taking the afternoon fourballs 3-1 to revive their hopes of an unprecedented third win in a row.

Europe received a huge fillip from Leona Maguire in the second match. All square and with American Lexi Thompson on the fringe of the green in two at the par-five 18th, the Irish star chipped in for birdie.

Clearly rattled, Thompson half-shanked her chip and could only manage a par and the Europeans, Maguire and Georgia Hall, claimed a first full point.

Team Europe's Irish golfer Leona Maguire (L) hugs Team Europe's English golfer Georgia Hall on the first day of the 2023 Solheim Cup
AFP

"It was a great win," said Maguire, who won four and half points out of five on her debut two years ago. "Georgia kept it together on the front nine and then I made some birdies on the back nine.

"It's been a long, tiring day but it was a good comeback in the afternoon."

Spaniard Carlota Ciganda, who had sat out foursomes, carried on the home charge in the afternoon, joining rookie Linn Grant in a 4 and 2 victory over Ally Ewing and Angel Yin in the final foursome.

The other matches swung back and forth.

Solheim Cup team US golfer Lexi Thompson
AFP

In the top tie, rookie Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagstrom shared the spoils with US rookie Rose Zhang and Megan Khang.

A highlight was Dryburgh's chip in for birdie at the 16th - but Zhang followed her in with a 20-foot putt to keep the match all square.

The third match was also a well-earned half. US Open Champion Allisen Corpuz holed a long putt for birdie at the 18th, but rookie Maja Stark followed her in from around the same range.

In the same match, Emily Pedersen claimed the shot of the day with a hole-in-one at the 178-yard 12th.

"It was a tough morning, but good to fight back in the afternoon," said European Captain, Suzann Pettersen.

"I think my team was almost trying too hard in the morning but I was confident they could come back."

Solheim Cup team Europe's golfer Swedish Linn Grant plays a shot
AFP

The morning was all about the USA. Thompson and Khang set the tone in the top match, winning the opening three holes against European rookies Grant and Stark.

The Americans went on to win by 2 and 1 and their next two matches claimed victory on the final green.

In a one-sided final match, Ewing and rookie Cheyenne Knight trounced Charley Hull and Pedersen by 5 and 4.

Hull, playing in her sixth Solheim, was struggling with neck and upper back pain and was worked on by the physiotherapist on the practice range.

But she was out spectating in the afternoon and expects to be fit for final two days.

Mentions
GolfSolheim Cup LPGA Tour
Related Articles
USA complete clean sweep of Europe in first Solheim Cup session
Saudi crown prince says he does not care about 'sportswashing' claims
Key trio's absence won't hurt Europe's Ryder Cup hopes, says Paul Azinger
Show more
Golf
Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for USA at Ryder Cup
Gary Woodland resting after succesful surgery to remove brain tumor
Theegala fends off Thomas to claim maiden PGA Tour victory in California
New Zealand's Ryan Fox recovers from horror start to win BMW PGA Championship
Ludvig Aberg takes a two-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth
Sahith Theegala edges into two-stroke lead at PGA Fortinet Championship
Most Read
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress
Europa League roundup: Ajax and Marseille unable to be separated in six-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings