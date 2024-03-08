Tiger Woods not listed in field for next week's Players Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Players Championship PGA Tour
  4. Tiger Woods not listed in field for next week's Players Championship
Tiger Woods not listed in field for next week's Players Championship
Woods has not competed since his season debut three weeks ago due to illness
Woods has not competed since his season debut three weeks ago due to illness
Reuters
Tiger Woods (48) will not be competing in the 50th edition of The Players Championship next week as his name did not appear on the field list when it was released after the deadline on Friday.

Woods, who previously said he hoped to play once a month on the PGA Tour this year, has not competed since his season debut three weeks ago was cut short due to illness.

The 15-time major champion now has three more opportunities to play competitively ahead of the April 11-14 Masters, which is the first major championship of the season.

Should he want another start ahead of the Masters, Woods' options are the March 21st-24th Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida; the March 28th-31st Texas Children's Houston Open; and the April 4th-7th Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

Woods made his only Valspar Championship appearance in 2018, finishing in a share of second. He was third at the 1996 Texas Open and has never played the Houston Open.

He made his highly-anticipated season debut three weeks ago at Riviera where he dealt with back spasms during the first round and withdrew from the second round while on the seventh hole due to a bout of the flu.

Riviera marked Woods' first PGA Tour start since last April's Masters, where he withdrew before completing the third round because of plantar fasciitis.

Woods had ankle surgery later that month and spent most of the rest of the year recovering before returning to professional golf at the end of November in an unofficial PGA Tour event.

The Players Championship is March 14th-17th at TPC Sawgrass. World number one Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and one of nine former title holders in the 144-player field.

Mentions
GolfWoods TigerThe Players Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
Tiger Woods to serve as the vice chairman of PGA Tour Enterprises
Charlie Woods fails to advance in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event in Florida
Tiger Woods' teenage son to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event
Show more
Golf
Scott Piercy and Joe Highsmith share lead at delayed PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open
Back-nine birdie binge lifts Ireland's Shane Lowry to Bay Hill lead
Cantero and Davidse share lead after first round at DP World Tour's Jonsson Workwear Open
Lee leads LPGA Blue Bay by one shot after flawless opening round
Age limit exemption for past British Open champions to be reduced from 60 to 55
Rahm says official golf rankings not a 'good system' after LIV pulls out
Austin Eckroat holds off Australia's Min Woo Lee to win PGA Cognizant Classic
Austin Eckroat leads chasing pack at rain-delayed Cognizant Classic
Most Read
Football Tracker: Napoli held at home by Torino, Barcelona claim crucial win
Joshua set to continue redemption trail against boxing novice Ngannou
Sebastian Coe to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings