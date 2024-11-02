Advertisement
  4. Saturday's action at LPGA Japan Classic cancelled due to tropical storm

AFP
A general view of the 18th green at the Japan Classic
A general view of the 18th green at the Japan ClassicYOSHIMASA NAKANO / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
Saturday's play at the Japan Classic was cancelled because of a tropical storm, with a shortened 54-hole tournament set to be completed on Sunday, the LPGA said.

Japan's world number 236 Hana Wakimoto had a two-shot lead ahead of American Yealimi Noh and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn after the second round Friday.

Tournament organisers and course officials at Seta Golf Course in western Japan suspended play at the start of round three because of the effects of tropical storm Kong-rey.

The storm hit Taiwan on Thursday as one of the biggest typhoons to hit the island in decades, claiming at least two lives.

The LPGA Japan Classic features a field packed with elite players and major winners, including South Korea's Ko Jin-young, Japan's Ayaka Furue and Australia's Minjee Lee.

Mentions
GolfToto Japan Classic LPGA TourAriya JutanugarnYealimi NohHana Wakimoto
