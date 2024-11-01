Surprise package Wakimoto stays two shots clear of the field at LPGA Japan Classic

Advertisement
AFP
Wakimoto in action at the Japan Classic
Wakimoto in action at the Japan ClassicYoshimasa Nakano / Getty Images via AFP
Rank outsider Hana Wakimoto (27) stayed two shots clear at the halfway stage of the LPGA Japan Classic on Friday as Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn moved up to tied second on the leaderboard.

Japan's world number 236 Wakimoto carded a four-under-par 68 for 13-under overall at Seta Golf Course.

The 27-year-old, who equalled the 18-hole tournament scoring record with a 63 on the opening day, had one bogey and five birdies in her second round.

Wakimoto is making her tournament debut and has never won on the LPGA Tour.

She has had two top-10 finishes this year on the Japanese tour, which she joined in 2018.

Jutanugarn, a two-time major winner, was 11-under after two rounds along with American Yealimi Noh.

Jutanugarn shot a six-under 66 in a bogey-free round that featured six birdies.

South Korea's Ko Jin-young shot 70, leaving her in tied fifth at nine-under.

The former world number one and two-time major winner made three birdies but blotted her copybook with a bogey on the 17th hole.

Reigning US Open champion Yuka Saso improved to eight-under after carding 67.

Saso was tied with Japan's Ayaka Furue, who won the Evian Championship in July for her first major, and South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran.

Australia's Minjee Lee tumbled down the leaderboard to a share of 52nd after a 75.

