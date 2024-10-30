Advertisement
  3. Smaller fields & fewer full tour spots among proposals put forward by PGA players council

AFP
The PGA Tour could have smaller tournament fields and fewer fully exempt players starting in 2026
Smaller fields and fewer fully exempt players are among moves supported by the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council unveiled Tuesday to be voted on by the tour policy board next month.

After obtaining extensive feedback from PGA Tour players, the council made several recommendations for charges in a memo Tuesday that, if approved in a November 18th board meeting, would begin for the 2026 campaign.

The policy board approved a major review of field sizes in PGA Tour events in June and the suggestions come after an analysis of responses from players.

Regular tournaments played on one course would see fields trimmed from 156 to 144 players and others would be cut from 132 to 120 in order to avoid play being suspended by darkness after 12 of 43 events this year had at least one round halted by sunset.

The Players Championship would be cut from 144 to 120 players and the Scottish Open would lose 12 to stand on 144 players, as examples.

Full exempt status would be cut from the top 125 to the top 100 players in the FedEx Cup points list with a conditional category for players rated from 101-125.

PGA Tour qualifiers from the Korn Ferry developmental tour would shrink from 30 to 20 with DP World Tour players retaining 10 PGA Tour card qualifications and qualifying school capped at five PGA Tour spots.

Qualifying would be reduced at PGA Tour events with fewer than 144 players during the regular season but not in fall events.

The FedEx Cup points distribution table would change slightly to allow for runner-up finishers to get more points with players outside the top 10 receiving fewer.

