Last-gasp eagle puts Colombian Echavarria in driving seat at Zozo Championship

Colombia's Nico Echavarria (30) rattled in an eagle on the 18th hole on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final day of the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan.

He hit a pinpoint approach shot on the par-five 18th to leave him with an easy putt for three, sending him to 17-under par overall at Narashino Country Club.

Two-time major winner Justin Thomas was two shots behind, with Max Greyserman one stroke further back.

American Rickie Fowler was six shots off the pace.

Echavarria, who has won only one title on the PGA Tour, said his late eagle with darkness approaching was a "special" moment.

"It was very hard to see out there at the end," he said.

"It was dark, it was gloomy, so I couldn't tell how close it was.

"I heard the roar, but when I got there and it was almost a tap-in, it was very good."

Echavarria had an up-and-down round that also included two bogeys and five birdies.

He said his bogey on the fourth hole was "a wake-up call" and he now heads into the final day with a chance to win his first title since last year's Puerto Rico Open.

"Just stay in the moment," he said when asked about his plan for the final day.

"It's a cliche but it's really important. You don't want to get ahead with yourself, especially there's a lot of hard holes out here.

"You just have to hit shot by shot and try to be in the fairway, try to hit the green and see if the putt goes in."

Thomas, who won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022, stayed in contention with a bogey-free round of five-under par.

The 31-year-old is looking to end a title drought of two and a half years.

"It's obviously tough, it's hard to win at any stage, doesn't matter who you are," he said.

"If you're fortunate enough to have a couple of hot streaks in your career, whatever it may be, it can not only seem or look easier to yourself but to everybody else as well."

Double major winner Xander Schauffele, who had a quadruple bogey on the opening day, was 13 shots off the pace on four-under par.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa was also on four-under.