  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Golfer Tom Kim sorry for damaging locker after DP World Tour loss

Golfer Tom Kim sorry for damaging locker after DP World Tour loss

AFP
Kim in action at the Genesis Championship golf tournament at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Kim in action at the Genesis Championship golf tournament at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club KoreaJUNG YEON-JE / AFP
South Korean golfer Tom Kim (22) apologised on Tuesday for damaging a locker after blowing a chance to win his home DP World Tour event at the weekend.

World number 25 Kim missed an eight-foot putt for victory at the final hole of the Genesis Championship at the Jack Nicklaus Club in Incheon, near Seoul, on Sunday.

The US PGA Tour player then lost a sudden-death playoff to fellow South Korean An Byeong-hun and was gracious in defeat.

Afterwards, a picture posted on social media showed the door to his locker off its hinges.

"After the loss I was frustrated, yes, absolutely," Kim posted on Instagram.

"But I can assure you with absolute truth that I had no intent of damaging any part of the locker, not a single bit.

"I addressed it with the DP World Tour and the KPGA right after the incident, saying that the door came off," Kim said.

"We had to fully pull it out due to safety reasons. I also let them know that I was willing to pay all expenses for the damage."

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the Korean Professional Golf Association (KPGA) could take disciplinary action against Kim.

"After my apology and offer to pay for the damage, the matter was considered closed," added Kim, who had a message for his fans.

"I am grateful to everyone that's reached out with messages of support, but to them and everyone else that I may have let down, I apologise with all my heart."

