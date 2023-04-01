Bradley leads Reavie by one heading into final round of Travelers Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Travelers Championship PGA Tour
  4. Bradley leads Reavie by one heading into final round of Travelers Championship
Bradley leads Reavie by one heading into final round of Travelers Championship
Bradley celebrates following a hole at the Travelers Championship
Bradley celebrates following a hole at the Travelers Championship
AFP
Keegan Bradley (37) fired six birdies in a six-under-par 64 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over former winner Chez Reavie (41) heading into the final round of the US PGA Tour Travelers Championship.

On another low-scoring day at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, Bradley built a 21-under par total of 189 as Reavie posted a seven-under par 63 for 190.

It was a further four strokes back to world number four Patrick Cantlay, who had nine birdies in his nine-under 61 for 194.

Rickie Fowler went one better with a 10-under par 60 and headed a trio on 195 that also included Adam Scott, who shot 65, and overnight co-leader Denny McCarthy, who settled for an even par 70.

Bradley and Reavie, playing together in the final group, had traded the lead and were tied at 20-under through 15 holes when Bradley landed his tee shot at the par-three 16th six feet from the cup and converted the birdie.

Reavie, meanwhile, missed the green and was unable to get up and down, falling two adrift. He clawed back a shot with a 12-foot birdie putt at 18, where Bradley couldn't get his 18-foot birdie attempt to drop.

"It was just really solid," Bradley said. "Pretty boring honestly until the very end there. I made some nice shots some nice putts. I'm proud of the way I played."

Bradley, born in Vermont and a favorite of New England fans, admitted had to battle a tendency to push too hard in a tournament he has long wanted to win.

"I've wanted to win this tournament forever, so the feeling of wanting to push and win is something I need to fight against and just let myself go out and play," he said.

Birdies to win

Bradley, who shared the overnight lead with McCarthy, quickly built on his advantage with three birdies in the first six holes.

But he parred the next six as Reavie continued to pile on the pressure that started with his 24-foot birdie at the first.

Reavie added birdies at the sixth, seventh and eighth. Another run of three straight from the 11th through 13th saw him pull level then move in front of Bradley - who regained a share of the lead with a 16-foot birdie at the 15th.

Reavie said his birdie at the last was "huge, just to get a little momentum going to dinner and sleeping tonight.

"I played well - really well in the middle of the round," Reavie said. "Then pulling that nine-iron on 16, I know you can't hit it over there. Just a bad swing."

Reavie predicted the final round would be a "shoot-out".

"You've got to make birdies and eagles to win this golf tournament," he said.

Fowler showed there were plenty to be had with eight birdies and an eagle in his 10-under effort

But his bid to break 60 came undone at his final hole,the ninth, where his approach hit the green and rolled into the first cut of rough and he settled for a par.

Mentions
GolfBradley KeeganReavie ChezTravelers Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
McCarthy maintains lead as McIlroy climbs at PGA Tour Travelers Championship
Denny McCarthy fires 60 for two-shot lead at PGA Traveler's Championship
Corey Connors takes lead of PGA Championship over DeChambeau
Show more
Golf
Leona Maguire strikes late to claim lead of Women's PGA Championship
Veteran Lee-Anne Pace takes one-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy cards first-ever PGA hole-in-one at Travelers Championship
Brooke Henderson counting on busy-bee approach to bolster form ahead of PGA Championship
US Senate panel invites PGA Tour commissioner, LIV CEO to testify on merger
Injury layoff leaves Korda 'hungry' ahead of Women's PGA Championship
World number two Nelly Korda returns for Women's PGA after back injury
Tom Watson questions PGA Tour deal with LIV Golf in open letter
Rickie Fowler falls short at US Open but leaves with spring in his step
Emotional Wyndham Clark pays tribute to late mother after US Open triumph
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea and United argue over Mount price, Havertz to undergo medical
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Euro U21 roundup: Georgia come back against Belgium, Spain and Ukraine through to quarters
Alcaraz beats Korda to reach Queen's final, De Minaur awaits after defeating Rune