Griezmann calls time on impressive international career for France after 137 appearances

Antoine Griezmann in his last international game
Antoine Griezmann in his last international gameMOURAD ALLILI/Sipa Press /Profimedia
Antoine Griezmann (33) is going into international retirement, the Frenchman announced via his own Instagram on Monday morning, calling it a day after 137 international matches.

Griezmann made his debut for France's national team over a decade ago at the age of 22 in a friendly against the Dutch national team and reached a total of 137 international appearances.

The attacker, who has spent his entire professional career in Spain, won the World Cup and the Nations League with France, among others. At the 2016 European Championship, in which France lost the final to Portugal, he became another top scorer of the tournament with a total of six goals.

Only two players have played more international matches for France in their careers than Griezmann. Olivier Giroud played exactly the same number and, like Griezmann, recently announced his international retirement. Furthermore, only Lilian Thuram (142) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (145) played more duels for the national team. Griezmann was, however, the only player from the top-10 still active for Les Bleus.

With his 44 goals, Griezmann is also fourth on the list of France's all-time top scorers. Only captain Kylian Mbappe (48), Thierry Henry (51) and Giroud (57) accounted for more.

Griezmann will now focus entirely on club football. He still has a commitment until mid-2026 with Atletico Madrid.

Mentions
FootballAntoine GriezmannOlivier GiroudHugo LlorisLilian ThuramThierry HenryKylian MbappeFranceAtl. Madrid
