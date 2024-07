Hifumi Abe wins men's under 66kg gold for Japan after defeating Brazil's Willian Lima

Hifumi Abe and Willian Lima in action in Judo final

Hifumi Abe of Japan won the gold medal in the men's under 66kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Willian Lima of Brazil took the silver, while Gusman Kyrgyzbayev of Kazakhstan and Denis Vieru of Moldovia earlier won bronze medals.

More to follow...