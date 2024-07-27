Japan's Tsunoda wins Judo -48 kg gold at Paris Games after beating Bavuudorj in final

Japan's Natsumi Tsunoda won the gold medal in the women's under 48 kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, while Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan won gold in the men's under 60kg category.

Luka Mkheidze of France took the silver after being defeated by Smetov, while Ryuju Nagayama of Japan and Spain's Francisco Garrigos earlier won the bronze medals.

In the women's extra lightweight category, Mongolia's Baasankhuu Bavuudorj took silver after her defeat to Tsunoda.

France's Shirine Boukli claimed a bronze on her home soil by defeating Spaniard Laura Martínez Abelenda. Sweden's Tara Babulfath also won a bronze after beating Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan.