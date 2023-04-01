Former number two draft pick Nolan Patrick retires from hockey aged 25

Nolan Patrick, the number two pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, has retired from professional hockey at the age of 25.

Reports of the news first elevated when The Power Play - a hockey coaching and mentorship programme - announced Patrick's employment as a skills specialist and video coach on Instagram.

The post referred to the Canadian forward as a "retired pro with significant NHL experience".

Patrick's retirement comes after he endured a career - at both junior and professional levels - riddled with injuries.

He was selected second overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017 after a stellar three seasons with the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings and despite being injured for a chunk of his draft year.

The center jumped straight into the NHL playing 73 games, recording 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points, which he almost mirrored in his sophomore year.

However ahead of his third season, Patrick began to feel headaches and would be diagnosed with a migraine disorder, which caused him to miss the entire campaign.

He returned for the Flyers during the COVID-shortened 2020/21 season suiting up in 52 games, but his production dropped to just four goals and nine points in total.

Nolan Patrick suffered extensive injuries during his NHL career Flashscore

After the season, Patrick was traded to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Ryan Ellis, before being immediately flipped to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Signing a two-year $2.4-million contract, Patrick played 25 games in 2021/22 registering seven points after sustaining an upper-body injury just four games into the season.

Patrick didn't play a single game in the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup-winning 2022/23 campaign before departing as an unrestricted free agent.

Patrick put up 32 goals and 45 assists for 77 points in 222 games across four seasons in the NHL. He scored once and added one assist for two points in six play-off games.