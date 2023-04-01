Hockey pressure no match for White House visit, says Vegas Golden Knights captain Stone

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. Hockey pressure no match for White House visit, says Vegas Golden Knights captain Stone
Hockey pressure no match for White House visit, says Vegas Golden Knights captain Stone
Vegas Golden Kights' Mark Stone, right, alongside US President Joe Biden
Vegas Golden Kights' Mark Stone, right, alongside US President Joe Biden
Reuters
Playing ice hockey watched by thousands of rabid fans is no problem for Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone (31) but speaking in front of United States President Joe Biden proved to be a whole other matter on Monday.

The Winnipeg-born winger appeared in the White House East Room with his team for a reception honouring their Stanley Cup triumph this year and said he and his team mates grew up dreaming of lifting the National Hockey League's top prize.

"We all come here in awe of this beautiful place and have such respect for you and the office that you hold," said Stone, who addressed Biden appearing to be overcome by nerves before composing himself to wild applause from the assembled guests.

"It's a lot easier playing hockey in front of 20,000 than this - can confirm that," he added.

The Golden Knights won the best-of-seven championship series 4-1 against the Florida Panthers in June, triggering celebrations along the famed Vegas Strip.

They are the second Las Vegas-based team to swing by the White House so far this year, after the Women's National Basketball Association's (WNBA) Aces visited in honour of their 2022 championship win.

The Aces retained that title last month, building on Las Vegas' reputation as a sports town on the rise.

"It's an honour to speak on behalf of not only my teammates but the entire organisation and the city of Las Vegas - of course, an amazing city, the entertainment capital of the world," said Stone.

"Say that with all due respect to Delaware, Mr. President," he added, poking a bit of fun at Biden's much sleepier home state.

The team gave Biden a jersey and golden hockey stick at the end of the presentation.

"We're looking forward to trying to get back here," said Stone. "This has exceeded all expectations."

Mentions
HockeyStone MarkVegas Golden KnightsFlorida PanthersNHLAmerican SportsWinter Sports
Related Articles
NHL roundup: Nylander extends streak as Leafs edge Flames, Sharks sink in Vegas
NHL roundup: Vegas Golden Knights' season-opening surge makes history
NHL roundup: Hughes leads Canucks past Oilers, Leafs and Panthers clinch OT wins
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: New York Rangers rally late, down Colombus Blue Jackets in shootout
NHL roundup: Blues blitz Avalanche behind two hat-tricks, Canadiens edge Bruins
NHL roundup: Brilliant Bedard leads Blackhawks over Lightning, Bruins stay top of East
NHL roundup: Sam Reinhart's OT goal lifts Florida Panthers over Washington Capitals
NHL roundup: Arizona Coyotes' Connor Ingram stops Seattle Kraken in SO
'My choice for my kids': Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard in NHL game
NHL roundup: League-leading Vegas Golden Knights ground Winnipeg Jets
Most Read
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
'Did you have fun?' - Guardiola and Pochettino revel in Premier League classic
Rodri hails Manchester City's positive mentality in 4-4 draw with Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings