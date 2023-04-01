'My choice for my kids': Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard in NHL game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. 'My choice for my kids': Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard in NHL game
'My choice for my kids': Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard in NHL game
TJ Oshie of the Washington Capitals wears a neck guard as he skates against the New York Islanders
TJ Oshie of the Washington Capitals wears a neck guard as he skates against the New York Islanders
AFP
Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie (36) wore a neck guard during his team's game against the New York Islanders on Thursday following the death of Adam Johnson.

Johnson, a former member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, died after his neck was slashed by an opposing player while playing for England's Nottingham Panthers last weekend.

Oshie was spotted wearing a cut-resistant turtleneck from his own Warroad Hockey brand in the warm-up to the Capitals facing the Islanders, and he later explained he made the decision with his family firmly in mind.

"We're grown men… if you don't want to do it (you don't have to)," Oshie told reporters after the Capitals' 3-0 defeat.

"You can make your own choices. I made my choice for my kids. I want to stick around for them. I'm just trying to decrease the chance of injury."

Oshie added that he felt the equipment did not serve as a distraction to his play at Capital One Arena and he hopes guards can be widely available for players in the NHL and down to youth level.

"I hope it shows (young players) that it's not a distraction. I hope if they're able, they can get some kind of neck protection," he said.

"I thought I played pretty decent tonight. Honestly, it was actually really comfortable. I didn't even notice it after one shift.

"(For the) NHL guys, I think it's super important that they know it's going to be available. Maybe the teams can help provide that."

Oshie was not the only player to sport a neck guard on Thursday after Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin (23) was seen wearing one briefly against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"I kind of tried it out for the first time during the game, but it didn't last that long," the Swede said following his team's 5-2 victory.

"For sure, I want to use it and I want someone to develop a nice, breathable neck guard. I think in the future, it's going to be a must."

Mentions
HockeyNHLOshie T.J.Washington CapitalsJohnson AdamNottinghamDahlin RasmusAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Washington Capitals' Backstrom stepping away from game due to 'injury situation'
Police investigating death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson
Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson dies in freak accident in match with Sheffield Steelers
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: League-leading Vegas Golden Knights ground Winnipeg Jets
League and union discuss on-ice safety after player's death in England
NHL roundup: Rangers complete first 5-0-0 road trip with victory over Jets
NHL roundup: Edmonton Oilers top Calgary Flames in outdoor game
NHL roundup: Canadiens rally again, this time to beat the Jets
NHL roundup: Penguins bring Avalanche's record road run to an end
Most Read
Sabalenka vs Rybakina WTA Finals suspended until Friday due to rain
Derby Week: A classic in Ukraine and one of the few joys in a country decimated by war
WTA concedes Finals 'not a perfect event' after player complaints
Djokovic battles back to beat Griekspoor and advance to Paris quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings