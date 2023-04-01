Police investigating death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson

Police are investigating the death of Nottingham Panthers ice-hockey player Adam Johnson on Saturday after what the club described as a "freak accident" during a game, South Yorkshire Police said on Monday.

Johnson received emergency treatment following the incident in the clash with Sheffield Steelers in Sheffield, England, and his club announced the tragic death on Sunday.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," the club said.

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement regarding the incident.

"We were called at 8.25pm on Saturday October 28th to reports that a player had been seriously injured during a Sheffield Steelers versus Nottingham Panthers game at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield," they said.

"Officers attended the scene alongside other emergency services and one man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, he was later pronounced deceased at hospital.

"Our officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing."