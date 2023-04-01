Police investigating death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. Police investigating death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson
Police investigating death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson
Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson is remembered in Nottingham today
Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson is remembered in Nottingham today
Profimedia
Police are investigating the death of Nottingham Panthers ice-hockey player Adam Johnson on Saturday after what the club described as a "freak accident" during a game, South Yorkshire Police said on Monday.

Johnson received emergency treatment following the incident in the clash with Sheffield Steelers in Sheffield, England, and his club announced the tragic death on Sunday.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," the club said.

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement regarding the incident.

"We were called at 8.25pm on Saturday October 28th to reports that a player had been seriously injured during a Sheffield Steelers versus Nottingham Panthers game at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield," they said.

"Officers attended the scene alongside other emergency services and one man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, he was later pronounced deceased at hospital.

"Our officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing."

Mentions
HockeyJohnson AdamNottinghamSheffield
Related Articles
Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson dies in freak accident in match with Sheffield Steelers
NHL roundup: Edmonton Oilers top Calgary Flames in outdoor game
NHL roundup: Canadiens rally again, this time to beat the Jets
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Penguins bring Avalanche's record road run to an end
Ottawa Senators forward Pinto handed 41-game suspension for sports betting
NHL roundup: Vegas Golden Knights extend franchise-record perfect start
NHL backtracks on ban on supporting social causes, including Pride tape
NHL roundup: Vegas Golden Knights' season-opening surge makes history
NHL bans Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson four games for elbow to head
Most Read
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Derby Week: Title set to be decided between rivals in Sweden's football heartland
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings