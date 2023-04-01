NHL roundup: Canadiens rally again, this time to beat the Jets

Joel Armia scored the tying goal early in the third period and Jake Allen stopped 42 shots, plus all three in the shootout, as the Montreal Canadiens overcame another two-goal deficit to beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Saturday night.

Montreal overcame a pair of two-goal deficits during Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory against visiting Columbus.

With Montreal trailing 3-2, the veteran Armia, in his season debut after opening the campaign in the AHL, found himself amid a two-on-one rush with teammate Kaiden Guhle and beat Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (26 saves) just 1:54 into the third.

Thanks to some solid work from Allen, the game eventually went to a shootout, where Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal. The Canadiens have won two straight games and four of five.

Adam Lowry scored twice and Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who had won three straight games.

Logan Thompson made 36 saves and also stopped all three shootout tries, and Jack Eichel celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring the game-deciding goal in the shootout as visiting Vegas rallied to defeat Los Angeles.

Mark Stone, Michael Amadio and William Carrier also scored goals for the Golden Knights, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit to extend their season-opening point streak to nine games (8-0-1). Drew Doughty, Alex Laferriere and Trevor Lewis scored goals for the Kings, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Eichel, going after Thompson made a pad save on Trevor Moore to open the shootout, fired a wrist shot past Talbot's glove side for what proved to be the game-decider. Thompson made a pad save on Pierre-Luc Dubois in the second round and sealed the win with a glove save of a Kevin Fiala try in the third round.

Mika Zibanejad scored once in a three-point game and K'Andre Miller notched the game-winning goal in overtime as visiting New York claimed a win over Vancouver.

Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox both collected one goal and one assist for the Rangers, who are on a four-game winning streak. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves, including three game-savers against Andrei Kuzmenko in overtime.

J.T. Miller, Tyler Myers and Carson Soucy replied for the Canucks, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Casey DeSmith stopped 20 shots. On the winning goal, Miller joined a rush up ice and buried a one-timer set up by Chris Kreider at 3:48 of overtime.

Frank Vatrano collected a hat trick, Ryan Strome added one goal and two assists and Anaheim defeated hosts Philadelphia.

Adam Henrique had one goal and one assist while Trevor Zegras and Brett Leason each contributed one goal for the Ducks, who won their third game in a row. Anaheim goaltender Lukas Dostal made 27 saves.

Travis Konecny scored twice and Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee each had one goal for the Flyers, who lost at home for the first time in four games. Bobby Brink chipped in two assists.

Nick Cousins scored the go-ahead goal into an empty net with 5:52 left in the third period as Florida defeated Seattle in Sunrise, Fla.

The net was open because Kraken goalie Joey Daccord went to retrieve a puck in the corner to his right. However, the puck took an odd bounce and went right to Cousins, who scored his first goal of the season.

Seattle's Jared McCann scored a goal against his former team, teammate Eeli Tolvanen also tallied and the Kraken got 35 saves from Daccord (2-1-2), who lost in regulation for the first time this season.