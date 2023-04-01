NHL roundup: Penguins bring Avalanche's record road run to an end

Reilly Smith is congratulated by Ryan Shea and Rickard Rakell after Smith scored a power-play goal against the Colorado Avalanche

Reilly Smith scored two first-period goals and Tristan Jarry stopped all 31 shots he faced Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the visiting Colorado Avalanche their first loss of the season, 4-0.

The Avalanche, who had not lost in any fashion in their first six games, had their NHL record for consecutive road wins, dating to last season, snapped at 15.

It was Jarry's second shutout of the season, the 15th of his career and his first against the Avalanche. He had been 1-3-0 in his first four starts, meaning both his wins have come via shutout.

Lars Eller and Sidney Crosby also scored for the Penguins, who are 6-2-0 against Colorado in the past eight meetings.

Jonathan Quick made 29 saves for his 59th career shutout and visiting New York scored three times in the second period to beat Edmonton for their third straight win.

The 37-year-old Quick, making his second start for the Rangers, moved into a tie for 20th place on the all-time shutouts list with Evgeni Nabokov. Adam Fox and Brayden Schneider each had a goal and an assist, Artemi Panarin had two assists and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers.

Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for Edmonton, who took their sixth loss in seven games.

Bobby Brink scored two goals, Travis Sanheim added one goal and two assists and hosts Philadelphia defeated Minnesota.

Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny each had one goal and one assist while Owen Tippett contributed one goal for the Flyers. Cam Atkinson registered three assists. Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Dakota Mermis and Marcus Foligno scored one goal apiece for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson stopped 29 shots.

Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter each had a goal and an assist as visiting Winnipeg defeated Detroit.

Hellebuyck's sharp performance neutralized an offence that entered the game averaging an NHL-best 4.86 goals per game. Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor had the other goals for the Jets.

Lucas Raymond scored the only goal for the Red Wings, who lost in regulation for the first time since their season opener. Dylan Larkin stretched his season point streak to eight games with an assist. James Reimer was credited with 25 saves.

Martin Necas scored with 9.7 seconds left in overtime to propel Carolina to a victory over Seattle in Raleigh, N.C.

Necas finished with two goals and an assist as the Hurricanes snapped a three-game losing streak. Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for Carolina in his first action since October 17. The Hurricanes forced overtime when Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored with 4:24 left in regulation.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Devin Shore scored for the Kraken, who have yet to win consecutive games this season. Kraken goalie Joey Daccord stopped 42 shots.