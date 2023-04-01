NHL roundup: Edmonton Oilers top Calgary Flames in outdoor game

Evander Kane scored once in a three-point outing and Zach Hyman collected one goal and one assist to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in the Heritage Classic outdoor game Sunday.

Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais also scored for the Oilers, who won for just the second time in eight games this season before a crowd of 55,411 at Commonwealth Stadium. Leon Draisaitl collected two assists and captain Connor McDavid posted one assist in his return to action after missing two games due to an undisclosed injury.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 24 saves to record his first victory of the campaign. The Oilers ended a four-game losing streak.

Nazem Kadri and A.J. Greer scored for the Flames, who have lost five straight games, all in regulation time. MacKenzie Weegar collected two assists and goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots.

Tyler Toffoli scored the tying goal and Erik Haula netted the go-ahead tally within a 44-second span early in the second period for New Jersey, which held off a late comeback bid by Minnesota to earn the victory in Newark, N.J.

Jesper Bratt opened and closed the scoring for the Devils, who have won four of their last five games. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, including a stop of a six-on-four shot by Kirill Kaprizov that preserved the win with seven seconds left.

Pat Maroon, Ryan Hartman and Jake Middleton scored for the Wild, who have lost three straight games. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury recorded 26 saves.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves for his first career shutout as host Buffalo handed Colorado its second straight shutout loss.

Luukkonen, playing in his 49th career NHL game and making his 47th start, received a little help from the goalpost midway through the third period when Nathan MacKinnon's backhand shot caromed off it.

Alexandar Georgiev finished with 25 saves for Colorado. The Avalanche began the season with six straight victories before having their NHL-record, 15-game road winning streak snapped with a 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Tom Wilson recorded his 300th career point by scoring the go-ahead goal late in the third period, lifting host Washington to a victory over winless San Jose.

Washington's Dylan Strome scored his sixth goal in his last five games and Evgeny Kuznetsov tallied into an open net.

San Jose's Luke Kunin scored a goal at 11:40 of the first period, ending the team's scoreless drought at 163 minutes, 10 seconds. Mackenzie Blackwood turned aside 39 shots for the Sharks (0-8-1), who matched the worst start in franchise history.