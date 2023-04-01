Washington Capitals' Backstrom stepping away from game due to 'injury situation'

Nicklas Backstrom has a franchise-record 762 assists
Reuters
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom (35) announced on Wednesday his decision to step away from ice hockey so that he can focus on his health.

The Swede, who is the Capitals' all-time leader in assists, has struggled to regain his prior form since he underwent hip-resurfacing surgery in June 2022.

Backstrom has appeared in only 47 games since the surgery. In eight games this season he has recorded one assist.

"Given my ongoing injury situation, I decided to take some time and step away from the game," Backstrom said in a statement issued by the Capitals.

"This is a difficult decision, but one that I feel is right for my health at this time."

Backstrom also thanked his team for their support and asked for privacy as he determines his next steps.

Drafted fourth overall by the Capitals in 2006, Backstrom has a franchise-record 762 assists and ranks second in points, games played, power-play points and overtime goals while also winning a Stanley Cup with the team in 2018.

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said the team stands behind Backstrom and will support him through the process.

"We know first-hand how hard he has worked and how determined he is to get back to full health," said MacLellan.

"Our organization stands fully behind him while he takes his leave of absence from the team and takes time to evaluate his current health situation."

