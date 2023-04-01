NHL roundup: Rangers complete first 5-0-0 road trip with victory over Jets

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates with the puck against Vancouver Canucks defence Tyler Myers

Mika Zibanejad scored with 26 seconds left in overtime as the New York Rangers completed a perfect five-game road trip with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the host Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

The Rangers continued their strong start under new coach Peter Laviolette by winning for the seventh time in nine games. New York went unbeaten on a road trip of at least five games for the first time in team history.

New York's Artemi Panarin had a goal and added two assists to extend his season-opening point streak to nine games. Chris Kreider scored the tying goal with 6:48 left in the third, and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves for the win.

David Gustafsson and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, who lost their second straight game but also gained a point for the fifth straight contest (3-0-2). Cole Perfetti had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

Pavel Zacha scored at 3:36 of overtime as Boston erased an early two-goal deficit to beat visiting Florida in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy also scored for Boston, which has recorded points in all nine games this season (8-0-1). Linus Ullmark made 35 saves, stopping all 12 shots he faced in the third period.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist to lead Florida, which led 2-0 at the first intermission and had a 16-6 shot advantage in the opening frame.

Adin Hill made 37 saves and Shea Theodore scored the winner in the fourth round of a shootout as Vegas extended its season-opening point streak to 10 games with a shootout victory over Montreal in Las Vegas.

It was the 50th career victory for Hill, who improved to 5-0-1 on the season. Paul Cotter and William Carrier scored goals for the Golden Knights, who improved to 9-0-1 with their third shootout victory of the season.

Sean Monahan scored a short-handed goal and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Sam Montembeault finished with 23 saves, including one on a penalty shot by Jack Eichel in overtime.

Jared McCann scored a power-play goal in overtime and Seattle recorded its first-ever win over host Tampa Bay.

After the Lightning's Nicholas Paul went off for hooking Alex Wennberg at 1:59 of the extra session, McCann, who also had an assist, skated in from up high, took a pass from Vince Dunn and put home his fifth goal of the season at 2:53.

The Kraken won for the first time in five meetings (1-4-0) with Tampa Bay. In net for the first time since Oct. 21, Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 shots for his first win of the campaign.

Teuvo Teravainen scored the go-ahead goal at 16:13 of the third period to lift Carolina past host Philadelphia for its third straight win.

Stefan Noesen and Michael Bunting each added one goal and one assist for Carolina, while Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.

Owen Tippett and Garnet Hathaway scored one goal apiece for the Flyers, who have lost two straight. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 30 shots in his 200th career start.

Mason McTavish's second goal and third point of the game came short-handed with 13 seconds left in regulation and gave visiting Anaheim a win over Pittsburgh.

As a Pittsburgh two-man advantage ended, McTavish exited the penalty box, got a breakaway and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry glove side. Jakob Silfverberg and Frank Vatrano also scored and Pavel Mintyukov had two assists for the Ducks, who have won four straight. They played the third without coach Greg Cronin, who received a game misconduct penalty.

Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist while Radim Zohorna also scored for the Penguins, who have lost five of their past six games.

