NHL roundup: Rangers win fight night against Devils following mass brawl

Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal to snap a tie with 4:57 remaining in the third period as the New York Rangers rallied for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night in a game that began with a full-scale line brawl.

Before the scoring, both teams started their fourth lines and two seconds into the game there were five fights, highlighted by New York rookie Matt Rempe squaring off with New Jersey defenceman Kurtis MacDermid. Rempe and MacDermid were two of eight players given game misconducts once the ice was cleared.

The massive brawl stemmed from Rempe's history with the Devils. He was ejected from the previous two meetings, and his elbow in the second period on Jonas Siegenthaler in the March 11 meeting resulted in Rempe getting a four-game suspension.

Artemi Panarin scored New York's first goal and added an assist to raise his points total to 110 - the second-most in team history. The Rangers completed a season sweep of the Devils.

Jake Oettinger made 35 saves and Radek Faksa had a goal and two assists as Dallas extended their winning streak to a team-record eight games with a triumph over visiting Edmonton.

Dallas are in first place in the Western Conference and remain a point behind the New York Rangers in the race for the Presidents' Trophy. The Stars have outscored opponents 34-11 during their dominant 8-0-0 streak.

Edmonton (45-24-5, 95 points) missed a chance to reinforce their playoff position as the second-place team in the Pacific Division. The regulation loss ended the Oilers' four-game points streak (3-0-1).

Nikita Kucherov had three assists to set a team record with 130 points this season and Tampa Bay cruised to a victory in Toronto.

Kucherov has 42 goals and 88 assists to pass his own team record of 128 points set in the 2018-19 season. The win was the Lightning's first in three tries against the Leafs this season and drew Tampa to within four points of Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Toronto's Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 63rd goal of the season to tie the game 1-1 in the first period before the Lightning took the game over.

Trevor Moore notched his second NHL hat trick to help Los Angeles end a three-game skid with a win against visiting Seattle.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist and Pierre-Luc Dubois had three assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe added a goal, and Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the victory.

Andre Burakovsky and Brian Dumoulin scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 shots for the Kraken, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Conor Garland scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Vancouver claimed a victory in Tempe, Ariz.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes had one goal and one assist - his 70th helper of the campaign - in the victory, while goaltender Arturs Silovs made 20 saves. Vancouver had gone 1-3-0 in their previous four games.

Dylan Guenther scored the lone goal for the Coyotes, and Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots.