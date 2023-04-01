NHL roundup: Red Wings outlast Flyers in shootout as Oilers beat Rangers

NHL roundup: Red Wings outlast Flyers in shootout as Oilers beat Rangers
Red Wings defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere skates with the puck
Reuters
Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane each scored in the shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 7-6 home win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

Kane finished with two goals and an assist and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for Detroit, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which lost its second straight.

In the shootout, Red Wings goalie James Reimer caused Sean Couturier to shoot wide left and Bobby Brink to put his shot over the net.

Trailing 5-1 after the first period, the Flyers scored five straight goals to take a 6-5 lead with just over five minutes left in the third period before Detroit's Dylan Larkin tied it with 4:30 left.

Oilers 4, Rangers 3

Edmonton mounted another third-period surge, as Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod all scored within a seven-minute span before holding off a comeback by host New York.

The Oilers also scored four third-period goals Thursday night to overcome a one-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3. Foegele and McLeod each added an assist on Friday, and Stuart Skinner made 31 saves for the Oilers, who have won two straight.

Blake Wheeler, Mika Zibanejad and Will Cuylle tallied for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Zibanejad added an assist, Chris Kreider had two assists and Jonathan Quick recorded 24 saves.

Jets 5, Bruins 1

Gabriel Vilardi scored for a fifth consecutive game and added an assist as host Winnipeg cruised past Boston.

Vilardi has recorded six goals and six assists during Winnipeg's current five-game point streak (4-0-1). Nino Niederreiter scored twice and added an assist, while Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry also found the net for the Jets, and Mark Scheifele added two assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Brandon Carlo scored the lone Bruins goal and Jeremy Swayman stopped 28 shots for Boston, which is winless in three straight games (0-1-2).

Canadiens 5, Blackhawks 2

Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and David Savard each had a goal and an assist as visiting Montreal rallied from an early two-goal deficit with five unanswered goals to defeat Chicago.

Josh Anderson and Mitchell Stephens also scored for Montreal, which extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Cayden Primeau made 19 saves for the Canadiens.

Ryan Donato and Jason Dickinson scored goals for Chicago, which lost for the fifth time in its last six games. Petr Mrazek finished with 23 saves for the Blackhawks.

