NHL roundup: Roope Hintz caps hat-trick with OT winner for Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz scored the overtime winner to complete a hat trick as the host Dallas Stars edged the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Friday.

Hintz tipped a Jason Robertson pass past Petr Mrazek with 7.9 seconds left in the extra frame for his 14th goal of the season. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn each scored and added an assist while Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves for Dallas, which has won eight of its last nine games (8-1-0) against the Blackhawks.

Tyler Johnson scored twice, and Cole Guttman and Jason Dickinson each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks. Mrazek stopped 30 shots.

Johnson's second of the game on a power play with 2:36 remaining tied the score 4-4 and forced overtime.

Justin Schultz scored at 2:35 of overtime as Seattle rallied to defeat visiting Philadelphia.

Fellow defenseman Vince Dunn scored in regulation and Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists for Seattle, which won its fourth in a row and extended its point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Goaltender Joey Daccord, making his eighth start in nine games with Philipp Grubauer out with a lower-body injury, made 27 saves.

Travis Konecny scored a short-handed goal for the Flyers, who, despite the defeat, have earned points in 12 of their past 13 games (8-1-4). Goalie Carter Hart, who played junior hockey in nearby Everett, Wash., stopped 27 of 29 shots.

Johnny Gaudreau's backhand goal 2:56 into overtime lifted Columbus over visiting Toronto.

The Blue Jackets ended a three-game (0-1-2) winless streak with the comeback victory. Columbus never led during regulation but equalized three times against Toronto's leads.

William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Nicholas Robertson and John Tavares scored the Leafs' other goals, and Morgan Rielly tallied three assists.

Lucas Raymond scored the game-winning goal with 2:13 expired in overtime to give Detroit a home win over Nashville.

Jake Walman recorded two goals and one assist, and Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists for Detroit.

Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg each had two goals and an assist for Nashville.

Brothers Jack and Luke Hughes collected a goal and two assists apiece, Jesper Bratt had a goal and three assists, and visiting New Jersey erased an early deficit to beat Ottawa.

Jack Hughes scored on a power play to tie the score at 1-1 and notched his ninth game this season with at least three points. Luke Hughes scored New Jersey's final goal after setting up his older brother's and Bratt's power-play tallies.

Drake Batherson and Jacob Bernard-Docker scored for the Senators, who were unable to get a third straight win.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Julien Gauthier each scored twice for host New York, which bounced back from its most lopsided regular-season shutout loss in more than six years by beating Washington in Elmont, N.Y.

Pageau and Noah Dobson scored twice in a 70-second span early in the second period before Gauthier and Pageau combined for three goals in fewer than five minutes in the third for the Islanders, who had fallen to the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-0 on Wednesday.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored with 17.9 seconds left in a potentially costly loss for the Capitals, who lost starting goalie Charlie Lindgren and defenseman Martin Fehervary to upper body injuries 6:46 into the first period.

Sam Reinhart had his second straight two-goal game, and Aleksander Barkov posted his second consecutive three-assist contest as Florida knocked off New York in Sunrise, Fla.

Carter Verhaeghe scored the go-ahead goal to make it 4-3 with 6:23 left in regulation, and the Panthers held on from there. Florida, which scored the game's first two goals, improved to 14-0-2 when scoring first. Florida also got a goal from Evan Rodrigues and 31 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky, who leads the Eastern Conference with 17 victories.

The Rangers, who are tied with the Vancouver Canucks for the most points in the NHL (49), got goals from Artemi Panarin, Will Cuylle and Mika Zibanejad (short-handed). Rangers backup goalie Jonathan Quick made 28 saves in a rare loss for him this season as his record dropped to 9-2-1.

Devon Toews scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as visiting Colorado edged St. Louis.

Ryan Johansen also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for the Avalanche, who snapped their six-game road winless streak (0-3-3).

Robert Thomas scored and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who lost for just the second time in seven games under interim coach Drew Bannister.

Goaltender Connor Ingram posted his fourth shutout of the season to lead Arizona past free-falling host Anaheim.

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes, who have won two straight games and six of their last seven. Ingram made 28 saves -- 11 in the third period -- to record his fifth career shutout in the game that became heated at times.

Goaltender John Gibson stopped 30 shots for the Ducks, who have only four victories in their last 20 games and sit 30th overall in the league.