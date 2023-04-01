Police arrest man over death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson died after sustaining a cut to the neck during a match for the Nottingham Panthers

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after ice hockey player Adam Johnson was fatally killed during a match last month.

The 29-year-old American was seriously injured by a skate while playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28th and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury following a fatal cut.

South Yorkshire Police have since released a statement confirming a man was arrested on Tuesday and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world.

"We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process.

"Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."

Johnson, who was from Minnesota in the United States, previously played in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins, suiting up in 13 games for the team.

He then made a move to Sweden in 2020/21 before returning to the American minor league to play for the Ontario Reign and then the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Johnson joined German club Augsburger Panther for one season before joining the Nottingham Panthers in the summer.