Home hero Cameron Smith signs up for double Queensland swing

Smith is heading homeMike Segar / Reuters
Former world number two Cameron Smith will tee off at a A$250,000 ($169,000) event in his hometown Brisbane in October to be sharp for his tilt at a fourth Australian PGA Championship title.

The British Open winner will be the highest profile golfer in years to play the October 31-November 3 Queensland PGA Championship at the Nudgee Golf Club jammed up against Brisbane airport.

Smith will then hope for redemption at the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland from November 21-24, having missed the cut as the defending champion and main drawcard last year.

Frustrated by his form in front of huge crowds at his hometown event, the early exit left Smith choking back tears.

The tournament's back-to-back winner in 2017-18, Smith will be up against holder Min Woo Lee and former world number one Jason Day who each represented Australia at the Paris Olympics.

"Coming home to Queensland is a highlight of my year. It’s always special to be back playing in front of my family, friends and all the golf fans and hopefully being up near the lead," Smith said in a media release.

"I think playing at Nudgee will be good preparation for Royal Queensland and hopefully will have me at my best to attempt to take back the Joe Kirkwood Cup."

The Queensland PGA Championship is the second minor tour event Smith has committed to on home soil, having signed up for the A$800,000 ($540,000) New South Wales Open from November 14-17.

While the local purses are dwarfed by Smith's $8 million in winnings on the Saudi-backed LIV tour this year, the events offer vital ranking points for a player who has slipped to world number 91.

The LIV circuit does not receive world ranking points, which play a key role in determining entry to majors.

