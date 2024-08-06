Hosts France claim rip-roaring win over Canada to reach last four of men's basketball

The French men's basketball team announced their arrival in Paris with a rip-roaring 82-73 win over Canada on Tuesday that propelled the hosts into the Olympic semi-finals riding a wave of national emotion.

Feeding off the energy crackling through a seething Bercy, France gave the home crowd what they came to see, storming to a 19-5 lead in the opening minutes they would never relinquish, each basket triggering a thundering roar that rocked the arena to its foundation.

After repelling a Canadian fight back with 90 seconds on the clock the rafters rattled again as the packed arena broke out in a rousing flag-waving rendition of "La Marseillaise".

After group play in Lille, the basketball tournament moved onto the Paris main stage for the quarter-finals with France and Canada the hot ticket on an action packed card.

All last week the Bercy Arena had been home for the gymnastics competition, but not even Simone Biles was able to thrill the packed house the way Victor Wembanyama and his teammates did.

After a less-than-inspiring performance in the group stage that saw the Olympic hosts lose to Germany and need overtime to see off Japan, the French delivered their best effort when it mattered most, moving onto the semi-finals and a rematch with Germany.

"It's a great feeling to be able to make sure we play on the last day of the Olympics," said France guard Evan Fournier. "Make sure we give ourselves a chance to win a medal and hopefully it's going be for the right one."

Leading the way for Les Bleus was Guerschon Yabusele with 22 points, while Isaia Cordinier added 20 in what was a total team effort with four players scoring in double figures.

It was a crushing loss for Canada, which had eased through the group stage unbeaten and were among the podium picks after taking bronze at the World Cup.

"They played like they're at home," said Jamal Murray. "They brought that energy from the start.

"We weren't able to weather the storm. It didn't go our way today."

Earlier, Nikola Jokic proved again why he is a three-time NBA most valuable player, leading Serbia to a nail-biting 95-90 overtime win over Australia to reach the last four for the second time in three Games.

It was an uphill battle from the start for Serbia, who dug themselves out of a 24-point first half hole to reach the brink of a regulation victory only to watch Patty Mill hit a desperation fade away jumper with 1.4 seconds to play to force the extra session.

With just over a minute to go in overtime and Serbia trailing 90-89 Jokic came to his country's rescue, scoring two clutch baskets to deliver the dagger and a 93-90 lead.

Bogdan Bogdanovic made the final two free throws to seal the victory.

In other quarter-final action Franz Wagner hit for 18 points as Germany overcame a sleepy start to ease past Greece 76-63.

