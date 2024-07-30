Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. Olympic Games
  4. France, Germany & Canada earn quarter-final places in Olympic men's basketball

France, Germany & Canada earn quarter-final places in Olympic men's basketball

Updated
Victor Wembanyama of France celebrates winning the match against Japan with Matthew Strazel
Victor Wembanyama of France celebrates winning the match against Japan with Matthew StrazelReuters
Hosts France reached the men's basketball quarter-finals alongside Germany and Canada on Tuesday with wins as the group stage sees the Paris Olympics field trimmed from 12 to eight.

The French eked out a 94-90 victory against a relentless Japan in a heart-stopping overtime session, while Germany fought to beat Brazil 86-73 in Group B at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Earlier on Tuesday, Canada stunned Australia 93-83, while Spain overcame a tricky test to defeat Greece 84-77 in the second round of men's basketball Group A action.

Some 27,000 mostly French fans went wild and then cautiously silent as the Japanese team overtook their Gallic rivals in an uncomfortably close cat-and-mouse match, which ultimately tipped toward France in a final five-minute tiebreaker.

"A win is a win, we're going to take it regardless," said French shooting guard Isaia Cordinier.

"I think this is the toughest competition in a while, maybe in history in terms of talent and level of basketball."

Germany started strongly against Brazil, leading by double digits in the first quarter before sputtering and allowing their South American rivals to tie the score at halftime.

German captain Dennis Schroder came to the rescue, scoring 20 points and providing the jolt necessary to rally his teammates to clinch the win.

In Group A, Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo brought all his NBA experience as the Milwaukee Bucks small forward made 27 points, hitting 11 rebounds and three assists.

However, he was not prepared for Spain guard Sergio Llull, who combined with first-time Olympian and Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama to make 32 points.

Sergio Llull and Jaime Pradilla of Spain in action with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nick Calathes of Greece
Sergio Llull and Jaime Pradilla of Spain in action with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nick Calathes of GreeceReuters

Canada were up to the task of upsetting third-ranked Australia, who chased the North Americans throughout the game, but were unable to keep up.

Chicago Bulls point guard Josh Giddey led the Australians with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. But Canada's superior shooting, with the combined efforts of RJ Barrett and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making 40 points.

On Wednesday, the winners of the USA-South Sudan match will also earn a spot in the quarter-finals.

The losers of that clash, along with Japan, Brazil, Puerto Rico and Serbia, will tussle for the remaining spots to make it to the next stage of the competition.

Follow the men's basketball here.

Mentions
BasketballOlympic GamesCanadaSpainAustraliaGreeceFranceGermanyJapanBrazilAmerican SportsOlympic Games
Related Articles
USA on target for eighth gold in women's basketball as France upset Canada
French basketball fans roar their side to opening victory over Brazil in Lille
The men's basketball players to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Show more
Basketball
Olympic Games roundup: Peaty pipped at the post as Biles dazzles
Kevin Durant inspires USA in rout of Serbia to launch Olympic defence
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
Durant 'feeling good' as star-studded USA arrive in France for Olympic Games
WNBA All-Star Game shatters ratings record set in 2003
MLB roundup: Bobby Witt Jr. flirts with cycle in Royals' win
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea sign keeper Jorgensen
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings