Hosts France leave it late to find way past Guinea and move to brink of knockout stages

France won consecutive games at the Olympics for the first time since 1976 as they laboured to a 1-0 victory against Guinea in Nice, moving them to the brink of securing a place in the knockout stages.

France’s Guillaume Restes was the first goalkeeper to be tested, as he saved from Amadou Diawara inside 10 minutes, before France started to gain control.

Jean-Philippe Mateta wasted a flurry of chances for the hosts, first back-heeling wide in a promising position before heading past the post moments later.

The Crystal Palace striker was then denied by Soumaila Sylla after running through on goal as frustration grew amongst the home faithful.

However, Guinea grew in confidence, and had two goals ruled out for offside late in the first half, as captain Naby Keita was denied before Abdoulaye Toure saw his headed goal ruled out after a lengthy VAR check - sensationally, that was the third goal the National Elephants have had ruled out for offside already in the tournament.

With nine minutes of stoppage time added on at the end of the first half, Guinea had another chance to take the lead just before half time, but Ilaix Moriba’s header was cleared off the line by Castello Lukeba.

The underdogs continued their momentum into the second half, as Aliou Baldé shot just wide inside the box. However, Thierry Henry’s men would soon start to assert their authority, and could have taken the lead against the run of play, as Michael Olise was denied his second goal in two games by Sylla.

The Bayern Munich winger then turned provider as France finally found a breakthrough, crossing for Kiliann Sildilla to head home from close range as relief poured over the stadium.

It was not pretty from Henry’s side, but they managed to hold on for a vital victory in their quest to reach the knockouts as they look to end a 40-year drought for a men’s football Olympic gold medal. Guinea will take lots of encouragement from their performance, but ultimately a second defeat in Group A means they are unlikely to progress.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Olise (France)

Check out the match stats here.