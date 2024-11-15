Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. 'I'm feeling great,' says Son after scoring 50th South Korea goal in World Cup qualifier

'I'm feeling great,' says Son after scoring 50th South Korea goal in World Cup qualifier

AFP
Son in action for South Korea
Son in action for South KoreaYasser Al-Zayyat / AFP
Son Heung-min thanked Tottenham for nursing him back to health and said he felt "100 per cent" fit after scoring his 50th international goal for South Korea.

The forward missed several games for the London club earlier this season with a hamstring injury and had a further spell out after suffering a relapse.

He was back in action for Tottenham at the start of the month and completed 90 minutes against Ipswich last week in a 2-1 home defeat.

Son also missed games for his country but he started and scored in South Korea's 3-1 away win over Kuwait in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Son's first-half penalty took him to a half-century of international goals and joint second on South Korea's all-time list of goalscorers.

The 32-year-old thanked Tottenham and South Korea for "taking a great interest in my health and protecting me".

"I am feeling great," the South Korea skipper, who was substituted in the 64th minute as a precaution, told reporters in Kuwait.

"I am back to my normal condition. I'd like to play at 100 per cent in the next match."

Son, who was making his 130th international appearance, praised his team-mates for giving him "opportunities to score so many goals".

"It's a huge honour to be mentioned alongside some great names in Korean football, but the most important thing is the win tonight," said Son, who is now eight goals away from matching his country's all-time scoring record.

Victory left South Korea comfortably top of Group B with four wins and a draw after five matches and on course for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Son's recent stats
Son's recent statsFlashscore

The top two teams in each of the three Asian qualifying groups will reach the showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

South Korea can take another giant step towards an 11th straight World Cup when they play Palestine in the Jordanian capital Amman on Tuesday.

Coach Hong Myung-bo plans to go easy with his star man despite Son's insistence that he is ready to play a full part.

"He is currently struggling with injuries and is in a phase of repeated recovery," said Hong.

"He played 90 minutes in the last match (for Spurs) but when I watched him today, he wasn't at his best.

"I believe we need to continue protecting Son Heung-min for the future."

Mentions
FootballHeung-Min SonMyung-Bo HongTottenhamSouth Korea
Related Articles
Bentancur remaining level-headed despite looming ban after Son comments
Bentancur set for lengthy ban after racist remarks about Tottenham teammate Son
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Show more
Football
Carsley hails England's depth after rotated side brush Greece aside in Nations League
Plata bags a brace as Ecuador stay undefeated with dominant 4-0 victory over Boliva
Paraguay break decade-long streak with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Argentina
Deschamps frustrated after disappointing match against Israel, says 'there will be changes'
Israeli national anthem met with boos as violence breaks out during match with France
Venezuela come back to snatch draw against Brazil in World Cup qualifier
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
New-look England cruise past Greece in Athens to keep promotion hopes alive
Dominant France frustrated by Israel in Paris but draw enough for quarters
Most Read
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where the game will be won and lost in Abidjan
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Referee David Coote being investigated by UEFA after new video emerges
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings