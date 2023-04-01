Injured Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain and will miss Asia Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Injured Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain and will miss Asia Cup
Injured Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain and will miss Asia Cup
Tamim is suffering with a back injury
Tamim is suffering with a back injury
Reuter
Tamim Iqbal (34) has stepped down as Bangladesh one day international (ODI) captain and will miss the Asia Cup as he continues to recover from a back injury, the opener has said.

Tamim announced his shock retirement last month before reversing the decision within 24 hours following his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, he said he discussed his injury issue with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan before relinquishing captaincy.

"I have always helped the team over everything else. Keeping that in mind, stepping down is the best possible decision," Tamim said.

"I want to give my best as a player whenever the opportunity comes. I have spoken to the prime minister, and she understood."

Tamim will miss the Asia Cup, to be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30th, but is hoping to return to action in the home ODI series against New Zealand in September.

"I want to play the New Zealand series in the best possible shape," said Tamim, who is also keen to do well in the subsequent 50-overs World Cup in India.

"We could have rushed it for the Asia Cup but we are opting against it. I am very hopeful that I will be available for the World Cup."

Mentions
CricketIqbal TamimBangladesh
Related Articles
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision after meeting PM
Bangladesh thrash Afghanistan in record 546-run test victory
India to provide 'fascinating' challenge for England's 'Bazball', says Nasser Hussain
Show more
Cricket
England batsman Alex Hales announces international retirement at 34
Fast bowlers lead West Indies to narrow win over India in first Twenty20 International
England and Australia docked World Test Championship points and fined over slow over-rate
India flaunt bench strength with ODI series thrasing in West Indies to seal series win
England's Ashes star Chris Woakes grateful for Broad and Anderson input
Ben Stokes hits back at claims that England refused drinks with Australia
Back in nets, New Zealand's Kane Williamson racing against time to make World Cup
Ben Stokes vindicated as 'Bazball' mostly pays off in Ashes thriller
Most Read
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern set Kane deadline while Spurs on verge of Van de Ven agreement
Morocco and Colombia both qualify in dramatic fashion after Lahmari winner
Africa exceed expectations with incredible run at Women’s World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |