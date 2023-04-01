Injured Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain and will miss Asia Cup

Tamim Iqbal (34) has stepped down as Bangladesh one day international (ODI) captain and will miss the Asia Cup as he continues to recover from a back injury, the opener has said.

Tamim announced his shock retirement last month before reversing the decision within 24 hours following his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, he said he discussed his injury issue with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan before relinquishing captaincy.

"I have always helped the team over everything else. Keeping that in mind, stepping down is the best possible decision," Tamim said.

"I want to give my best as a player whenever the opportunity comes. I have spoken to the prime minister, and she understood."

Tamim will miss the Asia Cup, to be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30th, but is hoping to return to action in the home ODI series against New Zealand in September.

"I want to play the New Zealand series in the best possible shape," said Tamim, who is also keen to do well in the subsequent 50-overs World Cup in India.

"We could have rushed it for the Asia Cup but we are opting against it. I am very hopeful that I will be available for the World Cup."